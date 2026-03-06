Chinese Gaming Tycoon Invests $2 Billion in Superintelligent AI Development

The founder of a leading Chinese gaming empire, Chen, has announced a large-scale investment program aimed at creating artificial intelligence that will surpass human cognitive abilities. The businessman plans to invest $2 billion in the development of next-generation algorithms. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Chen's new project focuses on creating artificial general intelligence (AGI), which will surpass biological intelligence in its flexibility and speed of information processing. The magnate is convinced that the integration of such systems into the gaming industry and the service sector will fundamentally change the global economy by the end of the decade. To implement the plan, the best engineers from all over the world are being recruited, and the main development base is being deployed in special technological zones of the PRC under strict state control.

We are investing not just in code, but in the future evolution of thought. Our goal is to create a system that will be smarter than any human on the planet – Chen stated during the presentation of his strategy.

Technological challenges and market expectations

The implementation of the planned project requires colossal computing power, access to which is currently limited due to international trade sanctions on chip supplies.

However, Chen is betting on domestic developments and alternative processor architectures, which should ensure the project's independence. Bloomberg analysts note that such private investments highlight the readiness of large Chinese businesses to take high risks for the sake of a technological breakthrough that could change the balance of power in the global IT sector.

