Loud explosions heard in Abu Dhabi, air defense responds to missile threat - CNN

The air defense systems of the United Arab Emirates are responding to "incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. This was stated by the country's Ministry of Defense, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"The Ministry of Defense states that the audible sounds are the result of missile and drone interception by air defense systems," the ministry said in a statement posted on social media.

Recently, a CNN film crew in Abu Dhabi heard several loud explosions.

