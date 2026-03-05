Loud explosions heard in Abu Dhabi, air defense responds to missile threat - CNN

$43.720.26
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 38348 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 32556 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 33080 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 51988 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 22757 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 46071 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 76239 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 97483 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 82954 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"March 5, 06:54 AM
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhoto01:04 PM
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 51992 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM
Loud explosions heard in Abu Dhabi, air defense responds to missile threat - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The UAE Ministry of Defense reported the interception of missiles and drones by air defense systems. A CNN crew in Abu Dhabi heard loud explosions.

Loud explosions heard in Abu Dhabi, air defense responds to missile threat - CNN

The air defense systems of the United Arab Emirates are responding to "incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. This was stated by the country's Ministry of Defense, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"The Ministry of Defense states that the audible sounds are the result of missile and drone interception by air defense systems," the ministry said in a statement posted on social media.

UAE considers strike on Iran - Axios03.03.26, 23:56 • 13228 views

Recently, a CNN film crew in Abu Dhabi heard several loud explosions.

Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks03.03.26, 12:53 • 31861 view

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
