March 4, 08:04 PM • 8236 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 19214 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 30973 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 40619 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 28256 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 30925 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 56195 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 80400 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 67648 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69115 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Publications
Exclusives
Meta plans to develop its own chips for training future AI models

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Meta plans to expand its own silicon production to create processors that will train complex AI models. This will allow the company to adapt the hardware to the architecture of Llama models and reduce energy consumption costs.

Meta plans to develop its own chips for training future AI models

Meta's Chief Financial Officer Susan Li announced the company's ambition to expand its own silicon production, focusing on creating processors for training complex AI models. Currently, Meta already successfully uses its own developments for ranking and recommendation algorithms in social networks. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The company emphasizes that many of Meta's workflows are unique, which makes the use of standard market solutions not always optimal. Its own silicon will allow better adaptation of equipment to the architecture of the Llama family models and other internal services.

What is generative AI and how does it work?04.03.26, 13:48 • 38128 views

According to Susan Li, custom chip manufacturing is an important part of a strategy that allows choosing the best tool for each specific use case – from recommendation systems to large-scale AI training.

Some of our workloads are truly very custom to us. We started with ranking and recommendation workloads, and that's where we deployed custom silicon technologies at the largest scale. But we expect and hope to expand that over time, including eventually to training AI models.

– noted Susan Li.

Balance between purchases from market leaders and in-house developments

Although Meta remains one of the largest buyers of Nvidia products, the development of its own production should reduce energy consumption costs and improve infrastructure performance in the long run.

The company continues to analyze its current needs, selecting optimal chip types for various tasks – from running ready-made models to training new AI iterations. Custom silicon is considered a critically important element that will allow Meta to maintain a competitive advantage in the generative artificial intelligence market.

OpenAI considers NATO contract for AI deployment - Reuters04.03.26, 17:49 • 4886 views

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Technology
Social network
Bloomberg L.P.