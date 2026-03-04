$43.450.22
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 1430 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 12413 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
OpenAI considers NATO contract for AI deployment - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

OpenAI is considering deploying its artificial intelligence technology in NATO's unclassified networks. This follows an agreement with the Pentagon on the use of AI.

OpenAI considers NATO contract for AI deployment - Reuters

OpenAI is considering a contract to deploy its artificial intelligence technology in the "unclassified" networks of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the situation, days after the ChatGPT owner struck a deal with the Pentagon, UNN writes.

Details

The Wall Street Journal first reported that OpenAI was considering a deal with NATO.

The newspaper reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman initially stated at a company meeting that it was considering deployment on all classified NATO networks, but a company representative later clarified that Altman misspoke and the potential contract concerned "unclassified NATO networks."

NATO, a military alliance of 32 countries, did not respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, Amazon, and others, announced late last week a deal to deploy its technology in the Pentagon's classified network after US President Donald Trump ordered an end to cooperation with rival company Anthropic.

Anthropic's "dismissal" came after a stalemate in negotiations with the Pentagon over the use of the company's technology. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei emphasized the company's disagreement with the Pentagon's use of its AI models for mass domestic surveillance or for creating fully autonomous weapons.

The Pentagon had previously stated that it was not interested in using AI for mass surveillance of Americans or in developing weapons that operate without human intervention, but wanted any legitimate use of AI to be permitted.

In an updated statement released on Monday after the deal was struck on Friday, OpenAI said its artificial intelligence systems "will not be intentionally used for domestic surveillance of individuals and US citizens," adding that the Pentagon also confirmed that AI services would not be used by intelligence agencies such as the National Security Agency (NSA).

"I think this was an example of a difficult but correct decision with extremely complex consequences for the brand and very negative PR for us in the short term," Altman said at a company meeting on Tuesday, referring to the Pentagon deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Julia Shramko

