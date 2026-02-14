Pentagon may have used AI tool in operation against Maduro - WSJ

Anthropic's artificial intelligence tool Claude may have been used by the US military during an operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

"Anthropic's artificial intelligence tool called Claude was used by the US military during an operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which, according to people familiar with the matter, shows how AI models are gaining popularity in the Pentagon," the publication writes.

The mission to capture Maduro and his wife involved bombing several targets in Caracas last month. Anthropic's terms of use prohibit the use of Claude to facilitate violence, develop weapons, or conduct surveillance, the publication writes.

"We cannot comment on whether Claude, or any other AI model, was used for any specific operation, secret or otherwise. Any use of Claude – whether in the private sector or in government – must comply with our Usage Policies, which govern how Claude can be deployed. We work closely with our partners to ensure compliance," an Anthropic spokesperson said.

At the same time, the US Department of Defense, according to the publication, declined to comment.

