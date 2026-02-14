Pentagon may have used AI tool in operation against Maduro - WSJ

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
11:01 AM • 50 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 2970 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 5946 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 9442 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 22240 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 39744 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 34974 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 35051 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 62782 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 87931 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Trump sent world's largest aircraft carrier to Middle East to increase pressure on Iran - The GuardianFebruary 14, 01:20 AM • 6856 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signalFebruary 14, 01:57 AM • 7764 views
Man dies during police detention in Kyiv: law enforcement provides clarificationFebruary 14, 02:33 AM • 4370 views
I am younger than Putin, that's important, he doesn't have much time - ZelenskyyFebruary 14, 03:08 AM • 6010 views
Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflictFebruary 14, 04:17 AM • 5416 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 62782 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 87931 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 59404 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 77718 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 118868 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Wang Yi (politician)
Bloggers
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Canada
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 1554 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 10787 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 14283 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 36637 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 36337 views
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander

Pentagon may have used AI tool in operation against Maduro - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Anthropic's AI tool Claude may have been used by the US military in an operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Anthropic's rules prohibit the use of Claude to facilitate violence.

Pentagon may have used AI tool in operation against Maduro - WSJ

Anthropic's artificial intelligence tool Claude may have been used by the US military during an operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

"Anthropic's artificial intelligence tool called Claude was used by the US military during an operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which, according to people familiar with the matter, shows how AI models are gaining popularity in the Pentagon," the publication writes.

The mission to capture Maduro and his wife involved bombing several targets in Caracas last month. Anthropic's terms of use prohibit the use of Claude to facilitate violence, develop weapons, or conduct surveillance, the publication writes.

"We cannot comment on whether Claude, or any other AI model, was used for any specific operation, secret or otherwise. Any use of Claude – whether in the private sector or in government – must comply with our Usage Policies, which govern how Claude can be deployed. We work closely with our partners to ensure compliance," an Anthropic spokesperson said.

At the same time, the US Department of Defense, according to the publication, declined to comment.

Recall

Venezuelan lawmakers postponed the adoption of an amnesty bill due to disagreements over the procedure for its application. Thousands of opposition supporters demand the release of all political prisoners.

Alla Kiosak

