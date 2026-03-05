Indian intelligence agencies engage private startups to deploy guardian satellites in orbit

The Indian government has launched a large-scale program to involve space startups in the creation of special guardian satellites designed to protect national space assets from external threats. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions and a border conflict with Pakistan in 2025, New Delhi is accelerating the development of devices capable of accompanying and protecting strategically important satellites.

Eliminating vulnerabilities after the conflict with Pakistan

The decision to strengthen orbital security was a response to incidents during last year's military confrontation, when China provided Pakistan with active satellite support for targeting air defense systems.

India postpones trade talks with US due to chaos surrounding Trump's tariff policy

In particular, in 2024, a dangerous approach of a foreign apparatus to an Indian reconnaissance satellite was recorded, which demonstrated the vulnerability of the national space infrastructure to technological challenges. New guardian satellites are to become part of the Space Based Surveillance (SBS) system, providing real-time monitoring and counteraction to hostile maneuvers.

The role of the private sector in the space shield program

Leading startups are involved in the development of defense technologies, including Digantara, a company specializing in space situational awareness, and the Allied Orbits consortium. The government plans to invest significant funds in these developments to subsequently purchase ready-made technologies for state use. This model of public-private partnership allows India to implement innovations faster and reduce dependence on foreign data, creating a reliable "space shield" for its mapping and monitoring systems.

We are expanding our ground surveillance systems and accelerating the deployment of a satellite constellation to ensure high data accuracy and precise tracking in key orbital regimes — industry representatives note, emphasizing the importance of controlling near-Earth space.

Chinese refiners buy Russian oil instead of India in February at discounts - Bloomberg