Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 14488 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 21406 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 31354 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 33454 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 37652 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 51967 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 45621 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 39254 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33430 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
SpaceX prepares for largest IPO in history with valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

SpaceX plans to file a confidential IPO application in March 2026 with an expected valuation of $1.75 trillion. The $50 billion raised will go towards funding Starship, orbital data centers, and a lunar base.

SpaceX prepares for largest IPO in history with valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion

Elon Musk's company SpaceX plans to file a confidential application for an initial public offering as early as March 2026, which could mark the beginning of the largest listing on the global market. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources familiar with the company's plans, the IPO is expected in June, and the capital raised could reach $50 billion, which would surpass Saudi Aramco's previous record. The funds raised are planned to be used to finance the Starship space program, build a network of orbital data centers with artificial intelligence, and establish a base on the Moon.

Market value and comparison with technology giants

With a projected valuation of $1.75 trillion, SpaceX will enter the top six most valuable companies in the world, surpassing Meta Platforms and Musk's own company, Tesla.

US Senate confirms Musk's associate and billionaire astronaut Isaacman as NASA head18.12.25, 09:57 • 3957 views

The increase in value was due, in particular, to the February acquisition of the xAI startup, which integrated artificial intelligence technologies into the space operator's ecosystem. Against the backdrop of this news, shares of EchoStar, which owns a stake in Musk's assets, rose by 10%, demonstrating the highest indicator since December last year.

Management structure and banking support for the listing

To prepare for the IPO, SpaceX has engaged leading financial institutions, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase. The management is considering implementing a dual-class share structure, which will allow insiders and Elon Musk himself to retain dominant voting rights in strategic decision-making after going public.

Although the application is planned for March, sources note that the details of the placement may still change depending on market conditions and the results of negotiations with regulators.

Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo join forces to compete with Elon Musk's Space X23.10.25, 14:48 • 3110 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Bank of America
Tesla, Inc.
JPMorgan Chase
SpaceX
Bloomberg L.P.
Elon Musk