SpaceX prepares for largest IPO in history with valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion

Elon Musk's company SpaceX plans to file a confidential application for an initial public offering as early as March 2026, which could mark the beginning of the largest listing on the global market. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources familiar with the company's plans, the IPO is expected in June, and the capital raised could reach $50 billion, which would surpass Saudi Aramco's previous record. The funds raised are planned to be used to finance the Starship space program, build a network of orbital data centers with artificial intelligence, and establish a base on the Moon.

Market value and comparison with technology giants

With a projected valuation of $1.75 trillion, SpaceX will enter the top six most valuable companies in the world, surpassing Meta Platforms and Musk's own company, Tesla.

The increase in value was due, in particular, to the February acquisition of the xAI startup, which integrated artificial intelligence technologies into the space operator's ecosystem. Against the backdrop of this news, shares of EchoStar, which owns a stake in Musk's assets, rose by 10%, demonstrating the highest indicator since December last year.

Management structure and banking support for the listing

To prepare for the IPO, SpaceX has engaged leading financial institutions, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase. The management is considering implementing a dual-class share structure, which will allow insiders and Elon Musk himself to retain dominant voting rights in strategic decision-making after going public.

Although the application is planned for March, sources note that the details of the placement may still change depending on market conditions and the results of negotiations with regulators.

