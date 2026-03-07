Claude overtakes ChatGPT after Pentagon deal collapse

$43.810.0050.900.00
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
March 7, 01:30 AM
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Trump ordered a fourfold increase in the production of the most advanced US weaponsPhotoMarch 6, 09:40 PM • 6506 views
US prepares largest night bombing of Iranian military facilitiesVideoMarch 6, 10:01 PM • 7456 views
Ukraine and Poland are launching joint production of Bohdana self-propelled howitzersPhotoMarch 6, 10:39 PM • 10415 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warheadMarch 6, 11:51 PM • 20135 views
Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White HouseVideo02:11 AM • 9322 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 32665 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 39681 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 66946 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 40459 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 48487 views
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Marco Rubio
Joe Biden
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Kharkiv
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 15169 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 15784 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 33737 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 30087 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 31659 views
Technology
Gold
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander

Claude overtakes ChatGPT after Pentagon deal collapse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

Claude's daily downloads in the US reached 149,000, surpassing ChatGPT. Its active audience grew by 183% after Anthropic rejected a deal with the US government.

Claude overtakes ChatGPT after Pentagon deal collapse

The number of daily active Claude users on mobile devices in the US is growing, as is the number of new app installations after the company's conflict with the Pentagon, UNN reports with reference to TechCrunch. 

Details

After Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei refused to allow the US government to use its AI systems for mass surveillance of Americans or to create fully autonomous weapons, the provider of the AI models underlying Claude was flagged as a supply chain risk.

However, data shows that Anthropic's stance has led many consumers to prefer this model.

According to analytics firm Appfigures, the number of downloads of the Claude mobile app in the US continues to outpace ChatGPT downloads. The latest data from March 2 shows Claude with 149,000 daily downloads compared to ChatGPT's 124,000, according to company estimates.

While download data provides insight into how many new users are installing an app for the first time, active user data provides insight into how many people are actually using it.

In this regard, another market analytics provider, Similarweb, found that the Claude app on iOS and Android devices had 11.3 million daily active users on March 2, an increase of 183% from the beginning of the year, when usage was around 4 million, and more than 5 million daily active users.

The growth in Claude's usage has allowed it to overtake other AI-based apps in terms of daily active users, such as Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot, but not other leading competitors like ChatGPT. This is partly due to the fact that the surge in Claude's usage began later this month, coinciding with news of Anthropic's tense negotiations with the Pentagon. If these trends continue throughout March, the app could rank higher.

Of course, ChatGPT still significantly dominates the market, with 250.5 million daily active users on iOS and Android on March 2.

Similarweb also reports an increase in Claude's web traffic.

While Claude's web traffic volume still lags significantly behind other leading AI providers, its traffic grew by 43% in February compared to the previous month and by 297.7% compared to the same period last year. At least part of this growth may be due to a 6.5% decrease in ChatGPT's web traffic during the same period. Gemini also showed a small increase of 2.1%, which is slower than in previous months.

Anthropic itself praises Claude's progress, noting that its AI chatbot now registers over 1 million times a day after becoming the #1 app in the US App Store last weekend - a position it still holds. The app also ranks first in 15 other countries, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland, and the UK.

The company also noted that Claude breaks its own record for registrations every day since the beginning of last week in all countries where it is available.

Meanwhile, according to an earlier report, the number of ChatGPT app deletions is growing.

Anthropic said it does not comment on third-party data, but a company representative noted that the number of daily active users has more than tripled since the beginning of 2026, and the number of paid subscribers has doubled.

OpenAI considers NATO contract for AI deployment - Reuters04.03.26, 17:49 • 6634 views

Julia Shramko

AI (artificial intelligence)
Trend
Republic of Ireland
ChatGPT
The Pentagon
New Zealand
Austria
Switzerland
Singapore
Finland
Canada
France
Belgium
Norway
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
Portugal
United States