Pentagon and Persian Gulf country in talks to buy Ukrainian interceptor drones to counter Iran - FT

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 1604 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 18521 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 47639 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 55739 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 62098 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 38050 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 36077 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 59809 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 82132 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 69522 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
5.4m/s
62%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ten European countries will develop joint plans for population evacuation in case of war with RussiaMarch 4, 11:15 PM • 9162 views
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in yearsMarch 4, 11:53 PM • 13813 views
US and Iran may have held secret talks behind Israel's back, Netanyahu demands explanationMarch 5, 12:14 AM • 8454 views
Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricityMarch 5, 12:58 AM • 6974 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War04:30 AM • 35211 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 35598 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 55752 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 62110 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 48228 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 47445 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Karoline Leavitt
Mark Carney
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 19539 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 35806 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 40131 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 47314 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 51069 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Pentagon and Persian Gulf country in talks to buy Ukrainian interceptor drones to counter Iran - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1972 views

The Pentagon and the government of a Persian Gulf country are discussing the purchase of Ukrainian interceptor drones to combat Iranian drones. This would allow them to replace expensive Patriot missiles and preserve their stocks for other purposes.

Pentagon and Persian Gulf country in talks to buy Ukrainian interceptor drones to counter Iran - FT

The Pentagon and at least one Persian Gulf government are negotiating to purchase Ukrainian interceptor drones to repel Iranian drone attacks, according to Ukrainian industry sources, reports the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

Gulf states have been using expensive Patriot missiles to defend against waves of Iranian Shahed drones since the start of the US-Israel war. However, their stockpiles are dwindling, and they are turning to Ukraine's experience for cheaper protection against Russian drone barrages.

Ukraine first used mass-produced interceptors costing several thousand dollars to destroy Russian versions of Shahed drones, which are launched in swarms at Ukrainian cities. The cost of a Shahed is only $30,000, while interceptor missiles like the PAC-3, used in the Patriot system, cost over $13.5 million each.

Gulf countries would struggle to repel Iranian attacks for more than "1-2 weeks" at current rates - CNN03.03.26, 20:15 • 6510 views

One Ukrainian government official called the negotiations with the Pentagon a "delicate" topic. "However, there is clearly a surge of interest in Ukrainian interceptor drones capable of intercepting Shaheds at very low cost." A local industry representative stated that any sales of Ukrainian systems, even those produced outside the country, must be coordinated with Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he had contacted the Emir of Qatar and the President of the UAE regarding the use of Ukrainian drone countermeasure technologies.

Ukraine to send experts to the Middle East to help countries protect themselves from 'Shaheds' - Zelenskyy04.03.26, 20:08 • 6368 views

The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

Experts claim that Iran may have accumulated tens of thousands of Shahed drones. Since the attack on Israel and the US, it has launched hundreds of such devices, using them primarily against Gulf states to sow terror and deplete opponents' anti-aircraft and air-to-air missile stockpiles.

Because they are easy to hide and launch from anywhere, Shaheds are less vulnerable to US and Israeli tactics based on destroying launchers and missile stockpiles on the ground before they are launched, the publication writes.

Ukraine has switched to using cheaper weapons, such as anti-aircraft guns and machine guns on trucks, to destroy drones, including Shaheds, which Moscow has been using against Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began in 2022. "Ukraine has also been using high-speed interceptors since autumn, capable of reaching speeds of up to 250 km/h and catching up with Shaheds, whose maximum speed is 185 km/h," the publication indicates.

Ukraine, the publication writes, "is concerned about its own stockpiles of anti-drone ammunition." "However, it expects that if Middle Eastern countries use its interceptor drones instead of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot batteries, Ukraine will leave more global PAC-3 stockpiles needed to defend against modern cruise and ballistic missiles," the publication indicates.

Ukraine is ready to provide interceptor drones to Middle Eastern countries in exchange for American PAC-3 air defense missiles - Zelenskyy03.03.26, 17:52 • 4778 views

As the publication points out, "Iranian tactics in the Persian Gulf mimic Russian tactics against the coastal city of Odesa, where Shahed drones glide over water as they approach to avoid radar and confuse missile interceptors." "Drones deployed in the open sea had the best chance of intercepting them," said one Ukrainian expert.

"Some interceptors can use computer vision to acquire a target, but others are remotely controlled," the publication writes.

In Ukraine, "literally a dozen companies produce kinetic interceptors - small bullet-shaped quadcopters or fixed-wing drones - for several thousand dollars apiece," said a person familiar with the negotiations.

Previously, Iranian Shahed drones were considered only a nuisance not worth an expensive interceptor, but in some cases, they caused real damage. On Saturday, a video emerged of a Shahed drone destroying a satellite dish at a US naval base in Manama, Bahrain.

"The fact that a Shahed is getting through at all, let alone to a military base that is an operational hub for the entire Middle East, and in broad daylight, is striking," said one person who served at the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ03.03.26, 09:59 • 46298 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Technology
War in Ukraine
Israel
Financial Times
United States Navy
The Pentagon
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Qatar
Bahrain
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Odesa