'AI bubble' becomes credit’s biggest scare - BofA

04:08 PM • 518 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 3048 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 6842 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 8034 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
12:55 PM • 15391 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 11982 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
February 24, 09:05 AM • 28200 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 20680 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18797 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18220 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:55 PM • 15379 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM • 28190 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 47349 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:20 PM • 66578 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
February 23, 01:02 PM • 69626 views
'AI bubble' becomes credit's biggest scare - BofA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

According to a Bank of America survey, 23% of investors consider the 'AI bubble' to be the main concern, surpassing geopolitics and central bank errors. Fears about unsustainable growth in AI investments have exceeded concerns about a 'bubble in the credit sector'.

'AI bubble' becomes credit’s biggest scare - BofA

For the first time, the "AI bubble" has become the biggest concern for credit investors, according to a Bank of America Corp. client survey, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"Few are concerned about geopolitics or central bank policy errors," Bank of America strategists, including Barnaby Martin, wrote in a note on Tuesday.

About 23% of investment-grade respondents cited the threat of an "AI bubble" as their top concern, compared to 9% in Bank of America's previous survey in December, the publication writes.

According to the survey, fears about the potentially unsustainable growth of investments and valuations of AI companies surpassed "credit bubbles" in significance. Concerns about trade tensions and a global recession were also seen as the biggest risk in 2025.

Investors working with investment-grade bonds raised their forecasts for large corporate bond issuance to $285 billion this year, a "significant jump" compared to the $210 billion expected in the December survey.

"However, investors are more optimistic about the future scale of technological change, with only 10% saying their biggest concern is corporate obsolescence caused by AI," the strategists wrote.

Meanwhile, inflows are the main factor determining credit spread levels and sufficient to offset the weakening of bonds caused by AI-related risk, they noted.

The February survey included 54 Bank of America clients working with high-yield and high-quality bonds, including insurance companies, pension funds, and hedge funds.

Nvidia records record revenue of $57 billion and reassures about AI 'bubble'20.11.25, 11:59 • 3530 views

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesFinance
AI (artificial intelligence)
Bank of America
Bloomberg L.P.