Authentic Leica Aesthetics: Xiaomi 17 Series at Allo

09:06 AM • 1178 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
06:18 AM • 11479 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 63483 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 65261 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 46866 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 44460 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 37886 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 21206 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 18810 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17752 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Popular news
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are forming a youth reserve for the Russian army - CNSPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 AM • 13543 views
The Iranian regime has been one of the main sources of international destabilization for many years - SybihaMarch 3, 12:48 AM • 19432 views
US State Department urged Americans to leave Middle Eastern countries immediatelyPhotoMarch 3, 03:07 AM • 7878 views
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut06:54 AM • 11954 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ07:59 AM • 12838 views
Publications
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 2468 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 29315 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 63496 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 46437 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 53344 views
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 17344 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 24686 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 28778 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 28756 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 86213 views
Authentic Leica Aesthetics: Xiaomi 17 Series at Allo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Allo announces the start of sales of the new flagship Xiaomi 17 series, presented today in Spain. The Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphones set a new standard for mobile photography and videography.

Authentic Leica Aesthetics: Xiaomi 17 Series at Allo

Allo, a marketplace for innovative goods, announces the start of sales of the new flagship Xiaomi 17 series, which was presented today in Spain. The flagship smartphones Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra set a new standard for mobile photography, drawing on Leica's more than a century of experience in the art of shooting, UNN reports.

Xiaomi and Leica: The Future of Mobile Photography

Xiaomi continues its collaboration with Leica. The Xiaomi 17 series provides professional photography thanks to its UltraPure optical design and multi-layer lens coating for pure light and maximum detail. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra model received the series' first 1" Light Fusion 1050L sensor with support for LOFIC HDR technology and a 200 MP Leica telephoto camera with an optical zoom system with focal lengths of 75-100 mm, expandable to 400 mm (17.2x). The Xiaomi 17 is equipped with a Light Fusion 950 sensor, a 60 mm Leica telephoto camera with moving lenses, and a 50 MP front camera for portraits and macro, while 20x AI Ultra Zoom and 4K video at 60 fps with Dolby Vision® guarantee professional results. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit is also available, featuring professional controllers, improved ergonomics, additional power, and unique modes.

In 2026, the emphasis in the flagship series has shifted from photo to video: the Xiaomi 17 Ultra supports 8K video recording (30 fps), 4K with Dolby Vision® at up to 120 fps on the main and telephoto cameras, as well as Log format video up to 4K at 120 fps with the ACES color encoding system.

Timeless Style: Compactness, Elegance, and Power

The style of the Xiaomi 17 series features clean lines and smooth edges. The comfortable shape with a curved body based on the "golden arc" and an almost bezel-less display ensures easy and unobstructed use of the smartphone. The Xiaomi 17 model is a flagship that weighs only 191g with a thickness of 8.06mm and boasts powerful performance, leading cameras, and a durable design with an aluminum frame and Xiaomi Shield Glass protection.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the lightest and thinnest of all Xiaomi Ultra models – weighing 218.4g and 8.29mm thick, it features Xiaomi Guardian structure for enhanced durability and IP68 dust and water protection.

Xiaomi 17 Series: Maximum Speed

The Xiaomi 17 series offers powerful performance and leading technologies thanks to the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform. The powerful 3rd generation Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, Adreno™ GPU, and Hexagon™ NPU ensure the ability to easily handle intensive photography, high-definition video calls, and productive multitasking. Both models received revolutionary Xiaomi Surge batteries with support for the PPS charging standard: the Xiaomi 17 Ultra – 6000 mAh with support for wired (90W) and wireless (50W) hypercharging, and the Xiaomi 17 – an even larger 6330 mAh, with support for 100W hypercharging.

Bright, clear colors, smooth images, and optimized energy consumption are provided by the OLED display with Xiaomi HyperRGB structure, peak brightness up to 3500 nits, LTPO refresh rate of 1–120 Hz, and DC dimming.

The Xiaomi 17 series runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and integrates advanced AI capabilities, including AI Creativity Assistant for content editing, and also supports Xiaomi HyperConnect ecosystem functions.

From February 28 to March 16, 2026, by purchasing Xiaomi 17 series smartphones on allo.ua and mi.ua with a benefit of up to UAH 7,000, buyers receive a 24-month warranty and other premium offers, which our consultants can tell you more about. When purchasing new products from the Xiaomi 17 series on mi.ua or in a Mi Store, customers receive REDMI Buds 8 Pro headphones as a gift.

All models of the lineup (except Xiaomi 17 Ultra (16 GB + 1 TB) – it is only available on mi.ua or in a Mi Store) are available at Allo in various colors and with different memory configurations.

________

Allo is a marketplace for innovative goods, from electronics and tools to furniture and electric vehicles, with home delivery, postal delivery, or pickup at stores in over 100 cities across Ukraine.

Open Allo – close the question.

Lilia Podolyak

