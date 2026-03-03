Authentic Leica Aesthetics: Xiaomi 17 Series at Allo

Allo, a marketplace for innovative goods, announces the start of sales of the new flagship Xiaomi 17 series, which was presented today in Spain. The flagship smartphones Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra set a new standard for mobile photography, drawing on Leica's more than a century of experience in the art of shooting, UNN reports.

Xiaomi and Leica: The Future of Mobile Photography

Xiaomi continues its collaboration with Leica. The Xiaomi 17 series provides professional photography thanks to its UltraPure optical design and multi-layer lens coating for pure light and maximum detail. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra model received the series' first 1" Light Fusion 1050L sensor with support for LOFIC HDR technology and a 200 MP Leica telephoto camera with an optical zoom system with focal lengths of 75-100 mm, expandable to 400 mm (17.2x). The Xiaomi 17 is equipped with a Light Fusion 950 sensor, a 60 mm Leica telephoto camera with moving lenses, and a 50 MP front camera for portraits and macro, while 20x AI Ultra Zoom and 4K video at 60 fps with Dolby Vision® guarantee professional results. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit is also available, featuring professional controllers, improved ergonomics, additional power, and unique modes.

In 2026, the emphasis in the flagship series has shifted from photo to video: the Xiaomi 17 Ultra supports 8K video recording (30 fps), 4K with Dolby Vision® at up to 120 fps on the main and telephoto cameras, as well as Log format video up to 4K at 120 fps with the ACES color encoding system.

Timeless Style: Compactness, Elegance, and Power

The style of the Xiaomi 17 series features clean lines and smooth edges. The comfortable shape with a curved body based on the "golden arc" and an almost bezel-less display ensures easy and unobstructed use of the smartphone. The Xiaomi 17 model is a flagship that weighs only 191g with a thickness of 8.06mm and boasts powerful performance, leading cameras, and a durable design with an aluminum frame and Xiaomi Shield Glass protection.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the lightest and thinnest of all Xiaomi Ultra models – weighing 218.4g and 8.29mm thick, it features Xiaomi Guardian structure for enhanced durability and IP68 dust and water protection.

Xiaomi 17 Series: Maximum Speed

The Xiaomi 17 series offers powerful performance and leading technologies thanks to the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform. The powerful 3rd generation Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, Adreno™ GPU, and Hexagon™ NPU ensure the ability to easily handle intensive photography, high-definition video calls, and productive multitasking. Both models received revolutionary Xiaomi Surge batteries with support for the PPS charging standard: the Xiaomi 17 Ultra – 6000 mAh with support for wired (90W) and wireless (50W) hypercharging, and the Xiaomi 17 – an even larger 6330 mAh, with support for 100W hypercharging.

Bright, clear colors, smooth images, and optimized energy consumption are provided by the OLED display with Xiaomi HyperRGB structure, peak brightness up to 3500 nits, LTPO refresh rate of 1–120 Hz, and DC dimming.

The Xiaomi 17 series runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and integrates advanced AI capabilities, including AI Creativity Assistant for content editing, and also supports Xiaomi HyperConnect ecosystem functions.

From February 28 to March 16, 2026, by purchasing Xiaomi 17 series smartphones on allo.ua and mi.ua with a benefit of up to UAH 7,000, buyers receive a 24-month warranty and other premium offers, which our consultants can tell you more about. When purchasing new products from the Xiaomi 17 series on mi.ua or in a Mi Store, customers receive REDMI Buds 8 Pro headphones as a gift.

All models of the lineup (except Xiaomi 17 Ultra (16 GB + 1 TB) – it is only available on mi.ua or in a Mi Store) are available at Allo in various colors and with different memory configurations.

