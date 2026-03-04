Qatar halts LNG production, recovery to take weeks - Reuters

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 10270 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 19139 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 16995 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 23407 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 50666 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 77740 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 65156 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 67697 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 62043 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 35019 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.7m/s
71%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returnedMarch 4, 08:18 AM • 24826 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recentlyMarch 4, 08:29 AM • 24739 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 25115 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 25194 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 16691 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 6702 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 10277 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 19149 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 25197 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 25118 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Péter Szijjártó
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 5596 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 16687 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 31500 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 39122 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 43109 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian

Qatar halts LNG production, recovery to take weeks - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Qatar has declared force majeure on gas exports due to the US-Israeli war against Iran. Restoring normal production volumes could take at least a month, leading to shortages in global markets.

Qatar halts LNG production, recovery to take weeks - Reuters

Qatar on Wednesday declared force majeure on gas exports due to the US-Israeli war against Iran, with sources reporting that it could take at least a month to return to normal production volumes. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

This means that global gas markets will face a shortage for several weeks, even in the unlikely event that the conflict ends today, as Qatar supplies 20% of the world's liquefied natural gas (LNG).

- the publication notes.

State energy company Qatar Energy (QE), which suspended gas production this week, will completely stop its liquefaction on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the situation said. They asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

According to initial estimates for the region, QE will not resume operations at the plant for at least two weeks. After a decision is made to restart, another two weeks will be needed to convert the gas into supercooled liquid fuel and reach full capacity, the sources added. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Qatar provides about 20% of the world's LNG exports, which pass through the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has virtually stopped due to the US and Israel's war against Iran and Iranian retaliatory strikes.

Qatar supplies gas to Europe and predominantly Asian markets: more than 80% of the company's customers are in China, Japan, India, South Korea, Pakistan, and other countries in the region.

Force majeure is a contract clause that exempts parties from liability if the failure to fulfill supply obligations occurred due to circumstances beyond their control.

QE has already begun contacting some customers in Asia and Europe, but has not yet said how long the shutdown will last, Reuters sources said.

Qatar has enough Patriot interceptor missiles for four days at current usage rates - Media02.03.26, 20:17 • 8782 views

The production halt has intensified competition between the Atlantic and Pacific basins for LNG cargoes, driving up gas prices in Europe and Asia, as well as LNG shipping rates to multi-year highs.

How shutdown and restart work

The reduction in shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has made it impossible to export cargoes from Qatar, so the gas liquefaction process — which converts it to a liquid state by cooling it to approximately -162 degrees Celsius — cannot continue.

Although QE has significant storage capacity at the Ras Laffan plant — about 760,000 cubic meters — this buffer is limited in the context of continuous production of such a scale. At full load, the tanks fill up in just 1.6 days, said Mehdi Touil, a leading LNG specialist and shareholder of Calypso Commodities, which develops AI solutions for LNG.

The shutdown process is carried out gradually: first, production is reduced to a minimum, gas supply is stopped, and pressure in upstream facilities is finally reduced to protect the equipment.

For a restart, cooling is the most critical — it is performed slowly to avoid thermal shock. All lines (trains) cannot be started simultaneously; they must be turned on sequentially, Touil added.

Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown03.03.26, 12:02 • 25945 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
AI (artificial intelligence)
Technology
Energy
Heating
Skirmishes
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Reuters
India
South Korea
Qatar
Europe
China
Japan
Pakistan
Iran