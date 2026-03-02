Qatar has enough Patriot interceptor missiles for four days at current usage rates - Media

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 14047 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 15436 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM • 14304 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 15825 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 17569 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 12750 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespread
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 13835 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 15445 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 29849 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 16736 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM • 2006 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 14047 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 21637 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 29068 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 29849 views
Qatar has enough Patriot interceptor missiles for four days at current usage rates - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Qatar's Patriot interceptor missile stockpiles will last for four days at current usage rates. Qatar halted LNG production after an Iranian drone attack, causing gas prices to rise.

Qatar has enough Patriot interceptor missiles for four days at current usage rates - Media

Qatar's Patriot interceptor missile reserves will last for four days at current rates of use. This is reported by Bloomberg News, according to UNN.

Details

The publication, citing sources, notes that the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are privately lobbying allies to help them persuade President Donald Trump to take steps to de-escalate, which would shorten the duration of US military operations against Iran.

According to sources, the countries seek to form a broad coalition to quickly and diplomatically end the conflict to prevent regional escalation and a prolonged energy price shock. They spoke on condition of anonymity, discussing matters that had not been made public.

A Qatari assessment, reported by Bloomberg News, warns that if shipping lanes in the region remain severely disrupted by the middle of this week, they expect a more significant market reaction to natural gas prices than Monday's sharp rise.

Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians

Qatar halted liquefied natural gas production at the world's largest export facility after it was targeted by an Iranian drone attack, causing European gas prices to rise by more than 50%.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the UAE and Qatar are privately working to rapidly improve their air defense capabilities.

The UAE has asked its allies for help with medium-range air defense, while Qatar has asked for help countering drone attacks, which have become a greater threat than ballistic missiles, the sources added. Qatar's Patriot interceptor missile reserves will last for four days at current rates of use, according to an internal analysis seen by Bloomberg News.

Zelenskyy ready to send experts on destroying Iranian drones in exchange for truce - media

Additionally

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have held phone calls in recent days with a number of European leaders, including Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom, Emmanuel Macron of France, and Friedrich Merz of Germany.

Qatar halted liquefied natural gas production at the world's largest export facility after it was targeted by an Iranian drone attack, causing European gas prices to rise by more than 50%.

Antonina Tumanova

