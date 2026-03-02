Qatar has enough Patriot interceptor missiles for four days at current usage rates - Media

Qatar's Patriot interceptor missile reserves will last for four days at current rates of use. This is reported by Bloomberg News, according to UNN.

Details

The publication, citing sources, notes that the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are privately lobbying allies to help them persuade President Donald Trump to take steps to de-escalate, which would shorten the duration of US military operations against Iran.

According to sources, the countries seek to form a broad coalition to quickly and diplomatically end the conflict to prevent regional escalation and a prolonged energy price shock. They spoke on condition of anonymity, discussing matters that had not been made public.

A Qatari assessment, reported by Bloomberg News, warns that if shipping lanes in the region remain severely disrupted by the middle of this week, they expect a more significant market reaction to natural gas prices than Monday's sharp rise.

Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians

Qatar halted liquefied natural gas production at the world's largest export facility after it was targeted by an Iranian drone attack, causing European gas prices to rise by more than 50%.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the UAE and Qatar are privately working to rapidly improve their air defense capabilities.

The UAE has asked its allies for help with medium-range air defense, while Qatar has asked for help countering drone attacks, which have become a greater threat than ballistic missiles, the sources added. Qatar's Patriot interceptor missile reserves will last for four days at current rates of use, according to an internal analysis seen by Bloomberg News.

Zelenskyy ready to send experts on destroying Iranian drones in exchange for truce - media

Additionally

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have held phone calls in recent days with a number of European leaders, including Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom, Emmanuel Macron of France, and Friedrich Merz of Germany.

Qatar halted liquefied natural gas production at the world's largest export facility after it was targeted by an Iranian drone attack, causing European gas prices to rise by more than 50%.