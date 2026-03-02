Zelenskyy ready to send experts on destroying Iranian drones in exchange for truce - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered to send his best experts in shooting down Iranian drones to the Middle East if the leaders of those countries convince Vladimir Putin to agree to a month-long truce in Russia's war against Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Four years of Russia's full-scale invasion have allowed Kyiv to develop unique experience in intercepting drones, many of which are Iranian-made Shaheds, now being deployed against countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, the President of Ukraine stated.

"I would suggest the following: Middle Eastern leaders have excellent relations with the Russians," Zelenskyy told Bloomberg News by phone from Kyiv. "They can ask the Russians to implement a month-long ceasefire."

Once a truce is reached, "we will send our best drone interceptor operators to the Middle Eastern countries," he said. A ceasefire could also be announced for two months or two weeks, "so that we can help Middle Eastern countries protect civilians."

Zelenskyy made his offer after cities across the Middle East, including Dubai, were targeted by Iranian drones and missile attacks last weekend as Tehran responded to US and Israeli military strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.

No one directly asked Ukraine to join the downing of drones in the Persian Gulf - Zelenskyy

The publication notes that Russia has repeatedly rejected calls from US President Donald Trump for a ceasefire in Ukraine in the past, as Washington tried to mediate a peace deal, and it is unclear why Putin would agree to it now.

On Monday, the Russian president held a series of phone calls with leaders of Persian Gulf countries affected by Iranian attacks, including Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow is also "in constant contact with the Iranian leadership."

"Certainly, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar have good relations, primarily economic, with Putin," Zelenskyy said. "We can help Israel in the same way."

