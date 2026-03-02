No one directly asked Ukraine to join the downing of drones in the Persian Gulf - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that partner countries have not directly requested Ukraine to involve Ukrainian experts in shooting down Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf, UNN reports.

I have not received any direct requests. Not from Britain... from none of the partners, nor from representatives of the Middle East... I have not spoken to anyone about this, so there is nothing more to talk about. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to share its experience in shooting down "Shaheds."

We are ready to share this information. Let our partners come to us. At the beginning of this war, we sent our guys to neighboring countries, to countries with which we have good neighborly relations; they studied in Germany, Britain, the USA. And therefore, when these countries, countries that are our partners, turn to us, we are open to sharing our experience and technologies. - added the President.

Recall

Great Britain asked Ukraine to involve experts to help partners in the Persian Gulf shoot down Iranian drones.