No one directly asked Ukraine to join the downing of drones in the Persian Gulf - Zelenskyy

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 5186 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 13562 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 11098 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 36329 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 69594 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 64838 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 69123 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 75743 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 75667 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 79036 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
56%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024March 2, 03:40 AM • 18550 views
Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: an enterprise was damagedMarch 2, 04:12 AM • 11529 views
Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeksMarch 2, 05:15 AM • 8880 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 25766 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhoto09:00 AM • 14401 views
Publications
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 6958 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 13552 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 128554 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 134257 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 115230 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Kuwait
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 260 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 3272 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 69773 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 67476 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 62758 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Guardian

No one directly asked Ukraine to join the downing of drones in the Persian Gulf - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has not received direct requests from partners to involve experts in shooting down Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf. Ukraine is ready to share its experience and technologies for downing "Shaheds" with partner countries.

No one directly asked Ukraine to join the downing of drones in the Persian Gulf - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that partner countries have not directly requested Ukraine to involve Ukrainian experts in shooting down Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf, UNN reports.

I have not received any direct requests. Not from Britain... from none of the partners, nor from representatives of the Middle East... I have not spoken to anyone about this, so there is nothing more to talk about.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to share its experience in shooting down "Shaheds."

We are ready to share this information. Let our partners come to us. At the beginning of this war, we sent our guys to neighboring countries, to countries with which we have good neighborly relations; they studied in Germany, Britain, the USA. And therefore, when these countries, countries that are our partners, turn to us, we are open to sharing our experience and technologies.

- added the President.

Recall

Great Britain asked Ukraine to involve experts to help partners in the Persian Gulf shoot down Iranian drones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine