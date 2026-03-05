NATO changes priorities ahead of 2026 summit - drones and AI instead of tanks

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will shift its focus from tanks to drones and artificial intelligence at a summit in Turkey scheduled for July 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The main goal of the summit will be to accelerate the transition to Europe as the main guarantor of its security, a program actively promoted by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

At the same time, European diplomats believe that shifting the focus to technology will not ease the pressure on member states to achieve the ambitious spending targets they agreed to last year. Meanwhile, an unnamed American official emphasized the need for combat-ready armed forces, ammunition, a reliable logistics network, and integrated command structures "that operate at scale under stress."

NATO's top military commander, Admiral Pierre Vandier, stated that speed is a key element of modern warfare. Before the Russian-Ukrainian war, the production time for weapons in the alliance was about two decades - now NATO has only a few years to achieve results.

We need a much more flexible and adaptive combination of old equipment and new defense technologies that will allow us to fill the gaps, at least temporarily. - said Vandier.

Pentagon and Persian Gulf country in talks to buy Ukrainian interceptor drones to counter Iran - FT