NATO changes priorities ahead of 2026 summit - drones and AI instead of tanks

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
March 4, 08:04 PM • 15775 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 43136 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 52503 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 59212 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 36959 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 35359 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 59309 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 81834 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 69162 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 70121 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
5.4m/s
68%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of Volodymyr Ivasyuk, who would have turned 77PhotoMarch 4, 09:48 PM • 12438 views
US Senate fails to vote on limiting Trump's war powers in IranVideoMarch 4, 09:59 PM • 10263 views
Ten European countries will develop joint plans for population evacuation in case of war with RussiaMarch 4, 11:15 PM • 6778 views
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in yearsMarch 4, 11:53 PM • 12455 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War04:30 AM • 23880 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 34152 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 52491 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 59201 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 47080 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 46292 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mark Carney
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 18880 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 35107 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 39536 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 46719 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 50480 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Financial Times

NATO changes priorities ahead of 2026 summit - drones and AI instead of tanks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

NATO will shift its focus from tanks to drones and artificial intelligence at the summit in Turkey in July 2026. This will accelerate Europe's transition to the main guarantor of its security.

NATO changes priorities ahead of 2026 summit - drones and AI instead of tanks

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will shift its focus from tanks to drones and artificial intelligence at a summit in Turkey scheduled for July 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The main goal of the summit will be to accelerate the transition to Europe as the main guarantor of its security, a program actively promoted by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

At the same time, European diplomats believe that shifting the focus to technology will not ease the pressure on member states to achieve the ambitious spending targets they agreed to last year. Meanwhile, an unnamed American official emphasized the need for combat-ready armed forces, ammunition, a reliable logistics network, and integrated command structures "that operate at scale under stress."

NATO's top military commander, Admiral Pierre Vandier, stated that speed is a key element of modern warfare. Before the Russian-Ukrainian war, the production time for weapons in the alliance was about two decades - now NATO has only a few years to achieve results.

We need a much more flexible and adaptive combination of old equipment and new defense technologies that will allow us to fill the gaps, at least temporarily.

 - said Vandier.

Pentagon and Persian Gulf country in talks to buy Ukrainian interceptor drones to counter Iran - FT05.03.26, 09:25 • 624 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Technology
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
Turkey
United States