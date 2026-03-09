Xiaomi tested humanoid robots for electric vehicle assembly

$43.730.0850.540.36
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 33672 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 56210 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 88172 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 52171 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 45306 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 33610 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40828 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 82181 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 45433 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Iran confirms military aid to Russia in war against US and IsraelMarch 9, 02:04 AM • 14303 views
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiativeMarch 9, 03:17 AM • 25644 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhoto05:15 AM • 18362 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 10529 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 10011 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 10070 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 88169 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 93155 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 97594 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 127468 views
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Germany
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 7418 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 10582 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 29395 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 36358 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 38195 views
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system

Xiaomi tested humanoid robots for electric vehicle assembly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1438 views

At the factory in Beijing, Xiaomi robots completed 90.2% of tasks in three hours. Humanoids successfully tighten nuts on the chassis, keeping pace with the production line.

Xiaomi tested humanoid robots for electric vehicle assembly

Chinese consumer electronics giant Xiaomi is now using humanoid robots to assemble electric vehicles, Futurism reports, writes UNN.

Details

Xiaomi recently announced a trial run of a pair of humanoid robots at its electric vehicle factory in Beijing. In an interview with CNBC, Xiaomi President Lu Weibing stated that the company's robots successfully completed 90.2% of the work in three hours.

A promotional video released by the company shows two robots, positioned at opposite ends of the assembly line, neatly tightening nuts on a car chassis.

At a cycle time of 76 seconds, this seems like a rather slow process – a couple of humans could undoubtedly complete this task faster – however, this is one of the first examples of successful integration of humanoid robots into industrial production. According to Lu, the robots are fast enough to keep up with the pace of the rest of the factory.

"The biggest challenge in integrating robots into our production lines is ensuring they keep pace," Lu told CNBC. "At Xiaomi's car factory, a new car rolls off the assembly line every 76 seconds. Two humanoid robots are able to maintain our pace."

Despite the successful trials, Lu is not rushing to conclusions.

"The robots on our production lines were not doing official work, but rather acting as interns," he told the channel.

Nevertheless, this is a remarkable achievement for Xiaomi and China, which has already deployed more industrial robots than any other country in human history, the publication notes.

Addition

While Xiaomi may be the latest company to deploy bipedal robots on the line, it is not the first. In February, British company Humanoid completed a similar pilot project, showing, according to Humanoids Daily, over 90% success in a container stacking task.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesAuto
AI (artificial intelligence)
Technology
Trend
Brand
Beijing
China