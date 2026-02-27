$43.210.03
Pentagon initiates creation of AI tools for automated cyberattacks on China's critical infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The U.S. Department of Defense is in talks with tech giants to create AI systems to identify vulnerabilities in China's power grids. This would allow the American military to paralyze the adversary's systems in the event of a conflict.

Pentagon initiates creation of AI tools for automated cyberattacks on China's critical infrastructure

The US Department of Defense has begun negotiations with leading technology giants to develop advanced artificial intelligence systems capable of detecting vulnerabilities in China's power grids and utilities. This is stated in a Financial Times article, writes UNN.

Details

The new initiative aims to radically accelerate the process of digital intelligence and target mapping, which will allow the American military to instantly paralyze enemy systems in the event of armed conflict. The implementation of this plan is accompanied by strong pressure from Washington on AI developers, who express concerns about the ethics of using their technologies in offensive operations.

Conflict between government and artificial intelligence laboratories

The White House administration issued an ultimatum to Anthropic, threatening to terminate existing contracts or even confiscate technologies if the laboratory's management does not agree to the terms of military use of the Claude model.

Northern Europe on high alert due to threat to energy infrastructure - Media26.02.26, 14:41 • 3282 views

The conflict arose from the developers' desire to limit the use of AI in autonomous weapons and mass surveillance systems, while the Pentagon demands "indefinite use" of tools without any restrictions. Similar concerns are expressed by employees of OpenAI and Google, but the US government insists that in the absence of deterrents from China, the American military cannot afford to work "in shackles."

Technological advantage and automation of cyber espionage

According to former high-ranking CIA officials, the involvement of AI will allow for an increase in the scale of scanning sensitive networks, replacing a huge number of specialists with automated algorithms. The system will work on the principle of a thief who instantly checks thousands of door locks until he finds an unprotected entrance to the enemy's infrastructure facilities.

The main targets are power plants near data centers, as their shutdown can neutralize the computing capabilities of China's artificial intelligence itself, creating a decisive advantage on the battlefield of the future.

AI chatbots chose nuclear escalation in 95% of simulated war games - study27.02.26, 15:02 • 2394 views

Stepan Haftko

