Northern Europe on high alert due to threat to energy infrastructure - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Northern European countries are on high alert due to a perceived "acute" threat to energy infrastructure. An attacker, likely linked to a foreign state, is threatening the energy grid.

Northern Europe on high alert due to threat to energy infrastructure - Media

Nordic countries are on high alert due to a probable threat to energy infrastructure. This is reported by UNN with reference to TV4 Nyheterna.

Details

A number of authorities and police units across the Nordic region have gone on high alert. According to media reports, an individual believed to have ties to a foreign state is threatening the energy grid across the Nordic region, including Sweden.

It is not ruled out that the perpetrator may be connected to Russian special services. According to sources at TV4 Nyheterna, this threat is taken very seriously and is characterized as "acute."

It is also reported that the perpetrator allegedly named a deadline by which the attack would be carried out. At the same time, the media does not know exactly how, where, and when the attack will be carried out - nor is there any other detailed information about the nature of the threat.

We are aware of this information, are actively monitoring the situation, and are cooperating with relevant actors. We have contacted the Civil Contingencies Agency and the Energy Agency

- says Karin Styrenius, spokesperson for the Swedish Police's national media center.

Recall

Recently, Romanian authorities announced a large-scale Russian cyber operation against the country's critical infrastructure.

UNN also reported that in early February 2026, Italian special services prevented cyberattacks on the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and facilities related to the Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani linked the attackers to Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

