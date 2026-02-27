$43.210.03
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 9546 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 12313 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 24610 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 41843 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 38063 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 36096 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 31332 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 50285 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22692 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 111835 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Maduro demands closure of drug trafficking case due to blocked funds for lawyersFebruary 27, 04:18 AM • 10686 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 19073 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhotoFebruary 27, 04:46 AM • 19767 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 16213 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 11417 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 2860 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 9550 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices10:21 AM • 12316 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 38065 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 50285 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 19087 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 17486 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 48284 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 57978 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 60230 views
AI chatbots chose nuclear escalation in 95% of simulated war games - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

A study by King's College London found that AI models ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini Flash resorted to nuclear escalation in 95% of simulated military conflicts. They rarely made concessions, perceiving de-escalation as a "reputational disaster."

AI chatbots chose nuclear escalation in 95% of simulated war games - study

In the overwhelming majority of military conflict simulations, artificial intelligence models resorted to threats of using nuclear weapons. In every scenario, at least one model escalated the situation to nuclear conflict. This was reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

Details

The preprint study was conducted at King's College London. In the simulation of military actions, large language models ChatGPT by OpenAI, Claude by Anthropic, and Gemini Flash by Google were "pitted against" each other. Each of them played the role of a head of state – the leader of a nuclear superpower in a crisis modeled after the Cold War.

According to the experiment results, in 95% of games, the models resorted to nuclear escalation. In every scenario, at least one of them tried to escalate the conflict by threatening to use nuclear weapons.

All three models viewed tactical nuclear weapons as just another rung on the escalation ladder

- noted the study's author, Kenneth Payne.

At the same time, according to him, the models still distinguished between tactical and strategic use of nuclear weapons. Strategic bombing was proposed only once as a "conscious choice" and twice more as an "error."

Claude recommended nuclear strikes in 64% of games – the highest rate among the three models. However, it did not go as far as calling for a full-scale strategic exchange of strikes.

In open-ended scenarios, ChatGPT mostly avoided nuclear escalation. However, when faced with a strict deadline, the model consistently increased the level of threats and in some cases escalated to threats of full-scale nuclear war.

Gemini demonstrated the most unpredictable behavior: sometimes it won conflicts relying on conventional weapons, but in another scenario, it took only four prompts to suggest a nuclear strike.

If they do not immediately cease all operations… we will launch a full strategic nuclear strike on their population centers. We will not accept a future of our own futility: either we win, or everyone dies

- one of the cases is quoted.

The study also showed that models very rarely made concessions or tried to de-escalate, even when the other side threatened nuclear weapons. Participants in the simulations were offered eight de-escalation options – from minor concessions to "complete surrender," but none of them were used. The option "Return to initial positions," which effectively reset the scenario, was used in only 7% of cases.

The authors concluded that for AI models, de-escalation appears to be a "reputational disaster" regardless of how it affects the actual development of the conflict. This, in their opinion, "calls into question the notion that AI defaults to safe and cooperative solutions."

One possible explanation researchers cite is the absence of human fear of nuclear weapons in artificial intelligence. Models likely perceive nuclear war in abstract categories, rather than through the emotional dimension of tragedies like the bombing of Hiroshima during World War II.

Payne noted that the work helps to understand how models "think" in conditions where they are beginning to be involved in supporting decision-making in the security sphere.

Although no one gives nuclear codes to AI, capabilities such as the ability to deceive, manage reputation, and risk depending on the context are important in any of its uses in situations with a high cost of error

- he emphasized.

Recall

Pope Leo XIV called on priests not to use artificial intelligence for preparing sermons, emphasizing the importance of personal sharing of faith. He warned against the temptation of AI, comparing it to muscles that atrophy without use.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

