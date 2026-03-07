$43.810.0950.900.07
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
11:10 PM • 12049 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 34589 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 42334 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 35995 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 59586 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 27220 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 24872 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 23339 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 21012 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

China approves technological breakthrough strategy with focus on AI and robotics – SVR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

The PRC government has adopted the 15th five-year development plan for 2026-2030, which envisages large-scale industrialization of high-tech sectors. Priorities include artificial intelligence, humanoid robotics, and space technologies.

China approves technological breakthrough strategy with focus on AI and robotics – SVR

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that the PRC government approved the 15th five-year development plan, which defines the country's course for large-scale industrialization of high-tech sectors. The main priorities of the document were artificial intelligence, humanoid robotics, and space technologies with an emphasis on the complete digitalization of industrial processes. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The new strategy envisages a transition to the concept of "embodied intelligence", which means the introduction of AI directly into physical systems and the creation of an army of humanoid robots.

China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War05.03.26, 06:30 • 352729 views

More than 150 specialized developers are already operating in the Chinese market, but the plan will stimulate their rapid merger into large state-controlled structures. Capital-intensive enterprises will receive significant benefits, while small and medium-sized businesses may come under pressure due to increased consolidation processes and redistribution of resources.

Risks to economic growth and commercialization of space

The space industry has been identified as a separate vector of development, where it is planned to scale up production capacities for further commercialization of technologies.

At the same time, analysts note that the rapid expansion of high technologies is unlikely to fully compensate for the stagnation in traditional sectors of the PRC economy. The strengthening of the state's role and the displacement of the private sector from the domestic market create risks for stable GDP growth and reduce the level of healthy competition in the country.

Chinese Gaming Tycoon Invests $2 Billion in Superintelligent AI Development06.03.26, 04:06 • 8300 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Technology
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
China