The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that the PRC government approved the 15th five-year development plan, which defines the country's course for large-scale industrialization of high-tech sectors. The main priorities of the document were artificial intelligence, humanoid robotics, and space technologies with an emphasis on the complete digitalization of industrial processes. This is reported by UNN.

The new strategy envisages a transition to the concept of "embodied intelligence", which means the introduction of AI directly into physical systems and the creation of an army of humanoid robots.

More than 150 specialized developers are already operating in the Chinese market, but the plan will stimulate their rapid merger into large state-controlled structures. Capital-intensive enterprises will receive significant benefits, while small and medium-sized businesses may come under pressure due to increased consolidation processes and redistribution of resources.

Risks to economic growth and commercialization of space

The space industry has been identified as a separate vector of development, where it is planned to scale up production capacities for further commercialization of technologies.

At the same time, analysts note that the rapid expansion of high technologies is unlikely to fully compensate for the stagnation in traditional sectors of the PRC economy. The strengthening of the state's role and the displacement of the private sector from the domestic market create risks for stable GDP growth and reduce the level of healthy competition in the country.

