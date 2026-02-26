Pope Forbids Priests from Using Artificial Intelligence for Sermon Preparation

$43.260.03
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 10843 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
06:05 PM • 13443 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 13306 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 13821 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 13715 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 25030 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 17983 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17386 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 32531 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 25034 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 32532 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 53972 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 63623 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 81607 views
Pope Forbids Priests from Using Artificial Intelligence for Sermon Preparation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Pope Leo XIV urged priests not to use artificial intelligence for sermon preparation, emphasizing the importance of personal sharing of faith. He warned against the temptation of AI, comparing it to muscles that atrophy without use.

Pope Forbids Priests from Using Artificial Intelligence for Sermon Preparation

Pope Leo XIV has demanded that priests not use artificial intelligence when preparing texts for sermons. This is reported by Vatican News, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Pontiff called on priests to "vigilance" when they encounter artificial intelligence and the use of the internet. He warned against "the temptation to prepare sermons with the help of artificial intelligence."

Like all muscles in the body, if we don't use them, if we don't move them, they die. The brain needs to be used, so our intellect also needs to be trained a little so as not to lose this ability. Moreover, delivering a real sermon is sharing faith, and artificial intelligence can never share faith.

- said Pope Leo.

He added that "if we can offer a ministry that is inculturated in the place, in the parish where we work, people want to see your faith, your experience of knowing and loving Jesus Christ."

Recall

Artificial intelligence can reduce critical thinking and create dependence, but it also helps free up memory for more complex tasks. Experts emphasize that the impact of AI depends on how it is interacted with.

86 countries signed a declaration on "safe" artificial intelligence21.02.26, 18:13 • 6616 views

