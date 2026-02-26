Pope Forbids Priests from Using Artificial Intelligence for Sermon Preparation

Pope Leo XIV has demanded that priests not use artificial intelligence when preparing texts for sermons. This is reported by Vatican News, informs UNN.

It is noted that the Pontiff called on priests to "vigilance" when they encounter artificial intelligence and the use of the internet. He warned against "the temptation to prepare sermons with the help of artificial intelligence."

Like all muscles in the body, if we don't use them, if we don't move them, they die. The brain needs to be used, so our intellect also needs to be trained a little so as not to lose this ability. Moreover, delivering a real sermon is sharing faith, and artificial intelligence can never share faith. - said Pope Leo.

He added that "if we can offer a ministry that is inculturated in the place, in the parish where we work, people want to see your faith, your experience of knowing and loving Jesus Christ."

Artificial intelligence can reduce critical thinking and create dependence, but it also helps free up memory for more complex tasks. Experts emphasize that the impact of AI depends on how it is interacted with.

