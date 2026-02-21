86 countries signed a declaration on "safe" artificial intelligence

Dozens of countries, including the United States and China, have called for the creation of "safe, reliable, and sustainable" artificial intelligence. The corresponding declaration was signed by 86 states following an international summit. This was reported by AFP, as conveyed by UNN.

Dozens of countries, including the United States and China, called for "safe, reliable, and sustainable" artificial intelligence in a summit declaration on Saturday, which was criticized for being too universal to protect the public. - the publication writes.

According to preliminary data, the statement does not contain specific commitments to regulate rapidly developing technologies. Instead, the document provides for a number of voluntary and non-binding initiatives.

The prospects of artificial intelligence are best realized only when its benefits are shared by humanity. - states the declaration, released after a five-day summit on the impact of artificial intelligence.

In addition, the emergence of generative artificial intelligence is called a "turning point in the trajectory of technological evolution" in the document.

It is also noted that the development of safe, reliable, and powerful artificial intelligence is "fundamental to building trust and maximizing social and economic benefits."

The summit was the fourth annual global meeting dedicated to discussing the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence. Tens of thousands of people participated in the event, including leaders of leading technology companies.

Summit participants declared the need to develop safe and reliable artificial intelligence, but the document does not provide for mandatory control mechanisms.

