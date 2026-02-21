$43.270.00
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 12463 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 14330 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 13752 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 14976 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the body
February 20, 07:44 PM • 23117 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 33603 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26739 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30683 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 28293 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
86 countries signed a declaration on "safe" artificial intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

86 states, including the US and China, have signed a declaration on creating "safe, secure, and trustworthy" artificial intelligence. The document does not contain regulatory obligations but provides for voluntary initiatives.

86 countries signed a declaration on "safe" artificial intelligence

Dozens of countries, including the United States and China, have called for the creation of "safe, reliable, and sustainable" artificial intelligence. The corresponding declaration was signed by 86 states following an international summit. This was reported by AFP, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Dozens of countries, including the United States and China, called for "safe, reliable, and sustainable" artificial intelligence in a summit declaration on Saturday, which was criticized for being too universal to protect the public.

- the publication writes.

According to preliminary data, the statement does not contain specific commitments to regulate rapidly developing technologies. Instead, the document provides for a number of voluntary and non-binding initiatives.

The prospects of artificial intelligence are best realized only when its benefits are shared by humanity.

- states the declaration, released after a five-day summit on the impact of artificial intelligence.

In addition, the emergence of generative artificial intelligence is called a "turning point in the trajectory of technological evolution" in the document.

It is also noted that the development of safe, reliable, and powerful artificial intelligence is "fundamental to building trust and maximizing social and economic benefits."

The summit was the fourth annual global meeting dedicated to discussing the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence. Tens of thousands of people participated in the event, including leaders of leading technology companies.

Summit participants declared the need to develop safe and reliable artificial intelligence, but the document does not provide for mandatory control mechanisms.

Recall

The state educational platform "Mriya" introduced the first AI-based tool - a test generator. It allows teachers to create and evaluate assignments, and also prevents cheating.

Alla Kiosak

