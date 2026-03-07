Google opened the doors for the viral AI OpenClaw in the new Workspace release

OpenClaw has caused a stir in the AI industry over the past few months, giving rise to a new term for personal AI agents - "claws." It has become so popular that even Google cannot ignore it, UNN reports with reference to Mashable.

For Google Workspace users, Google has released a command-line interface (CLI) that officially allows developers to integrate third-party AI agents, such as OpenClaw, into the Workspace platform. This means that OpenClaw and other AI assistants can connect to a user's Google Workspace services, such as Gmail and Google Drive.

Google published the Google Workspace CLI on Github just a few days ago, along with dedicated documentation for integrating OpenClaw. The documentation also includes recommendations for connecting MCP (Model Context Protocol) compatible applications, such as Claude Desktop and Gemini CLI.

As PCWorld noted, OpenClaw and similar "claws" could already connect to Google Workspace. However, this required workarounds and the use of multiple APIs to integrate AI assistants into Google's services and platforms.

Although the Google CLI is an official Google product, the company stated that it is an "unofficially supported Google product" and is intended more for developers than for regular Google users.

Nevertheless, this is a great step by Google. It's the first step towards Google essentially embracing "claws" and providing developers with a legitimate way to integrate them into their Google Workspace accounts.

OpenClaw went viral earlier this year and effectively became a benchmark among tools for working with AI agents. Last month, OpenAI hired OpenClaw founder Peter Steinberger, who joined the company with the goal of "creating an agent that even my mom can use."

