Google opened the doors for the viral AI OpenClaw in the new Workspace release

10:22 AM • 714 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
10:06 AM • 3180 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 31778 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 47509 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 54886 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 42252 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 72529 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29453 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 26724 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 25196 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhotoMarch 7, 01:30 AM • 29750 views
Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White HouseVideoMarch 7, 02:11 AM • 14953 views
US State Department urgently approved sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel, bypassing CongressMarch 7, 02:29 AM • 10774 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.05:01 AM • 14158 views
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with Iran05:24 AM • 5128 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 37167 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 44183 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 72530 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 44122 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 52012 views
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Israel
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 1348 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 17601 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 17946 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 35688 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 31892 views
Google opened the doors for the viral AI OpenClaw in the new Workspace release

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

Google has released a CLI tool for officially connecting third-party AI agents to Gmail and Drive. Developers have gained direct access instead of complex APIs.

Google opened the doors for the viral AI OpenClaw in the new Workspace release

OpenClaw has caused a stir in the AI industry over the past few months, giving rise to a new term for personal AI agents - "claws." It has become so popular that even Google cannot ignore it, UNN reports with reference to Mashable. 

Details

For Google Workspace users, Google has released a command-line interface (CLI) that officially allows developers to integrate third-party AI agents, such as OpenClaw, into the Workspace platform. This means that OpenClaw and other AI assistants can connect to a user's Google Workspace services, such as Gmail and Google Drive.

Google published the Google Workspace CLI on Github just a few days ago, along with dedicated documentation for integrating OpenClaw. The documentation also includes recommendations for connecting MCP (Model Context Protocol) compatible applications, such as Claude Desktop and Gemini CLI.

As PCWorld noted, OpenClaw and similar "claws" could already connect to Google Workspace. However, this required workarounds and the use of multiple APIs to integrate AI assistants into Google's services and platforms.

Although the Google CLI is an official Google product, the company stated that it is an "unofficially supported Google product" and is intended more for developers than for regular Google users.

Nevertheless, this is a great step by Google. It's the first step towards Google essentially embracing "claws" and providing developers with a legitimate way to integrate them into their Google Workspace accounts.

OpenClaw went viral earlier this year and effectively became a benchmark among tools for working with AI agents. Last month, OpenAI hired OpenClaw founder Peter Steinberger, who joined the company with the goal of "creating an agent that even my mom can use."

Google's new Gemini Pro model surpassed its predecessor and achieved record ratings20.02.26, 10:16 • 5683 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Trend
OpenAI
Google