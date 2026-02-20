$43.270.03
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 28935 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 57146 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 33653 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 55868 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 32990 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 46927 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 30594 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27326 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26577 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Google's new Gemini Pro model surpassed its predecessor and achieved record ratings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Google has released Gemini 3.1 Pro, the latest version of its powerful LLM model, which is now available in preview. The new model significantly outperforms the previous Gemini 3 and tops the rankings of independent benchmarks such as Humanity's Last Exam and APEX-Agents.

Google's new Gemini Pro model surpassed its predecessor and achieved record ratings

Google on Thursday released the latest version of Gemini Pro, its powerful LLM model. Model 3.1 is currently available in preview and will soon be widely released, the company said, according to UNN, citing TechCrunch.

Details

Google's new model could become one of the most powerful LLM models to date. Observers note that Gemini 3.1 Pro appears to significantly outperform its predecessor, Gemini 3, which was already considered a highly effective AI tool at the time of its release in November.

On Thursday, Google also shared statistics from independent benchmarks, such as Humanity's Last Exam, which showed that it performs significantly better than the previous version.

Gemini 3.1 Pro also received high praise from Brendan Fouda, CEO of AI startup Mercor, whose APEX benchmarking system is designed to measure how well new AI models handle real-world professional tasks. "Gemini 3.1 Pro now tops the APEX-Agents ranking," Fouda wrote on social media, adding that the model's impressive results show "how quickly agents are improving in real knowledge work."

Addition

The model's release comes amid intensifying competition in the AI model market, with tech companies continuing to release increasingly powerful LLM models designed for agent work and multi-step reasoning. Other major players, including OpenAI and Anthropic, have also recently released new models.

Meta cuts employee stock payouts for second consecutive year amid AI investments20.02.26, 09:17 • 1376 views

Julia Shramko

