Google's new Gemini Pro model surpassed its predecessor and achieved record ratings

Google on Thursday released the latest version of Gemini Pro, its powerful LLM model. Model 3.1 is currently available in preview and will soon be widely released, the company said, according to UNN, citing TechCrunch.

Details

Google's new model could become one of the most powerful LLM models to date. Observers note that Gemini 3.1 Pro appears to significantly outperform its predecessor, Gemini 3, which was already considered a highly effective AI tool at the time of its release in November.

On Thursday, Google also shared statistics from independent benchmarks, such as Humanity's Last Exam, which showed that it performs significantly better than the previous version.

Gemini 3.1 Pro also received high praise from Brendan Fouda, CEO of AI startup Mercor, whose APEX benchmarking system is designed to measure how well new AI models handle real-world professional tasks. "Gemini 3.1 Pro now tops the APEX-Agents ranking," Fouda wrote on social media, adding that the model's impressive results show "how quickly agents are improving in real knowledge work."

Addition

The model's release comes amid intensifying competition in the AI model market, with tech companies continuing to release increasingly powerful LLM models designed for agent work and multi-step reasoning. Other major players, including OpenAI and Anthropic, have also recently released new models.

Meta cuts employee stock payouts for second consecutive year amid AI investments