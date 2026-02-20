Meta cuts employee stock payouts for second consecutive year amid AI investments

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 25382 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 49782 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 29010 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 47535 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 29622 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 41686 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 29407 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27009 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26330 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 19486 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
0m/s
80%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Belarus did not receive visas to participate in Trump's Peace Council in WashingtonFebruary 19, 09:28 PM • 13674 views
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: lawFebruary 19, 10:31 PM • 17071 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 11:04 PM • 10735 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The EconomistFebruary 20, 12:15 AM • 16860 views
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reported01:28 AM • 11372 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 29267 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 47542 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 41690 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 40004 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 51422 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 1450 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 1972 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 14004 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 25169 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 29455 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Series

Meta cuts employee stock payouts for second consecutive year amid AI investments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Meta has cut annual stock option payouts by approximately 5% for most of its employees. This comes amid investments in artificial intelligence and the construction of data centers.

Meta cuts employee stock payouts for second consecutive year amid AI investments

Meta is cutting stock-based compensation for employees for the second year in a row, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Meta has cut annual stock option grants by about 5% for most of its employees, Reuters quotes the article as saying, noting that this comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg pours billions of dollars into the company's artificial intelligence goals.

Meta and other major tech companies are competing to build massive data centers to outpace rivals in the intense race for AI leadership in Silicon Valley.

In January, the company said it expects capital expenditures for 2026 to be in the range of $115 billion to $135 billion.

The article, citing sources familiar with the situation, states that Meta is cutting stock-based compensation for most of its employees for the second year in a row.

Last year, the company cut stock-based compensation by about 10%, which shocked some employees at the time, the Financial Times reported.

Last month, Meta laid off about 10% of employees in its Reality Labs division, which employed about 15,000 people, as the company redirects resources from some of its virtual reality products to devices.

This division, which has accumulated more than $70 billion in losses since 2021, includes Meta's ambitious bet on the "metaverse."

Meta to power its AI data centers with 6.6 GW of nuclear energy09.01.26, 23:15 • 3398 views

Meta is building several gigawatt-scale data centers across the United States, including one in rural Louisiana, a project that former US President Donald Trump said would cost $50 billion.

Last month, Meta appointed Trump ally Dina Powell McCormick as president and vice chair, seeking to forge partnerships with governments and investors for its artificial intelligence projects.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Technology
Trend
Social network
The Diplomat
Electricity
Louisiana
Mark Zuckerberg
Financial Times
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States