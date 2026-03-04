Russia handed over NtechLab facial recognition software to Iran - Le Monde

Russians have transferred facial recognition software developed by the Russian company NtechLab to Iran. Thanks to this, the Iranian regime can more thoroughly identify opposition political figures and journalists, UNN reports, citing Le Monde.

Details

In Russia, this technology is also used to monitor the opposition and independent journalists. Among those who acquired this Russian technology from the Iranian side are the Ministry of Intelligence and organizations associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

With this technology, the Iranian regime analyzes text messages, phone calls, and emails. This technology also allows sorting people in videos by external features – from clothing color to facial emotions. It can also collect data from social networks.

What is known about NtechLab

This company is effectively a developer of biometric solutions for Russian law enforcement agencies. A significant share of the company belongs to "Rostec" and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, whose CEO is Kirill Dmitriev.

In 2023, the European Union imposed sanctions against NtechLab for facilitating human rights violations and suppressing civil society in Russia. Similar sanctions were subsequently imposed by the United States.

Recall

The European Union extended sanctions against Russia until February 24, 2027. This decision was made due to violations of international law.