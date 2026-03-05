France warns of large-scale digital attacks from Russia ahead of municipal elections

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
March 4, 08:04 PM • 9544 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 22334 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 33939 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 43144 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 29537 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 31540 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 56625 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 80619 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 67862 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69264 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.4m/s
82%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iranian missile heading towards Turkey was shot down by a US destroyerMarch 4, 05:51 PM • 5666 views
Ukraine to send experts to the Middle East to help countries protect themselves from 'Shaheds' - ZelenskyyMarch 4, 06:08 PM • 4984 views
Putin considers stopping gas supplies to the European market "right now" - Russian mediaMarch 4, 06:34 PM • 5274 views
US to gain full control over Iranian airspace in coming hours - White HouseMarch 4, 06:45 PM • 6042 views
The White House stated that deploying American troops to Iran is not in the plans "at this moment."March 4, 07:03 PM • 4728 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 24123 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 33939 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 43144 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 39181 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 38728 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 14540 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 29172 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 36040 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 43460 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 47313 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
FIFA (video game series)

France warns of large-scale digital attacks from Russia ahead of municipal elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

French intelligence services are recording an increased threat of Russian interference in the elections on March 15 and 22. Analysts predict massive online manipulation and the spread of fabricated news in France.

France warns of large-scale digital attacks from Russia ahead of municipal elections

French intelligence services have recorded a critical increase in the threat of Russian interference in the election process scheduled for March 15 and 22. Analysts predict massive online manipulation and the spread of fabricated news aimed at discrediting the Kremlin's political opponents and destabilizing the situation within the country. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

According to intelligence, most of the operations are carried out by the well-known disinformation group Storm-1516, which specializes in creating content using artificial intelligence. Kremlin technologists use so-called troll farms for the massive dissemination of disinformation, which allows fakes to quickly trend in the French segment of the Internet.

Russia spreads fakes about Ukraine in Dubai amid events in the Middle East - CPD04.03.26, 09:15 • 6500 views

Particular attention is paid to discrediting the country's top leadership, in particular through absurd accusations, such as attempts to link Emmanuel Macron to high-profile international criminal cases.

Extensive infrastructure of fake media resources

The experience of previous years indicates the thorough preparation of Russian special services for information attacks in the European space. In 2025, analysts at Insikt Group identified more than 140 websites that completely imitated the design and style of well-known French news portals. Approximately twenty of these resources positioned themselves as authoritative local media, which allowed them to gain the trust of residents of specific regions and more effectively manipulate their opinions ahead of the vote.

Regional elections in Germany under threat of Russian interference - Media04.03.26, 07:31 • 6746 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Cyberattack
AI (artificial intelligence)
Russian propaganda
Trend
Social network
Emmanuel Macron
France