Russia spreads fakes about Ukraine in Dubai amid events in the Middle East - CPD

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
March 3, 06:22 PM • 23098 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 45710 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 37601 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 43583 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 44720 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 26946 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 24499 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 24637 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 34881 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 125040 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
86%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran elects new Supreme LeaderMarch 3, 09:33 PM • 26939 views
UAE considers strike on Iran - AxiosMarch 3, 09:56 PM • 9738 views
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories held the exhibition "Kharkiv Spring" to promote the continuation of the war - Center for Countering DisinformationMarch 3, 10:28 PM • 11538 views
IAEA found no evidence of nuclear bomb creation in Iran, but there's a nuanceMarch 3, 11:00 PM • 10235 views
US and Israel strike Iranian facilities, but deny Ukraine Tomahawk missiles - ISW02:34 AM • 11437 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 48575 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 71545 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 71071 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 125040 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 86388 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 17208 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 25756 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 30467 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 39036 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 45531 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat

Russia spreads fakes about Ukraine in Dubai amid events in the Middle East - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Russian propaganda uses events in the Middle East to spread disinformation about Ukraine. The occupiers are spreading fakes about the detention of Ukrainians in Dubai and the destruction of Syrskyi's estate.

Russia spreads fakes about Ukraine in Dubai amid events in the Middle East - CPD

Russian propaganda continues a coordinated disinformation campaign against Ukraine. To do this, the occupiers use the context of events in the Middle East to spread their narratives, UNN reports with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

In particular, the following propaganda narratives were recorded:

  • 19 Ukrainians were detained in Dubai, who allegedly engaged in looting after missile strikes. As noted by the CPD, this disinformation is spread under the guise of a Euronews TV channel story. However, in reality, no such material exists on the official resources of the UAE media - the country's authorities also do not confirm these reports;
    • Then the propagandists spread a quote allegedly from the Ukrainian ambassador to the UAE that "Iran's strikes on Dubai are an act of aggression against Ukraine," because the city "historically has the largest community of Ukrainian women abroad." In fact, no such words existed;
      • Russian propagandists also spread the narrative that as a result of a missile strike in Dubai, the estate of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, worth $7 million, was destroyed. This narrative was also spread under the guise of a Euronews TV channel story, but in reality, there is no such material on the official platforms of the TV channel.

        This is a typical tactic of Russian information operations - fakes are thrown in using falsified materials under the brands of authoritative media or fabricated statements by officials. The activation of such disinformation campaigns usually coincides with important international events. Russian propaganda tries to integrate the Ukrainian context into global news to enhance the emotional effect

        - noted the CPD.

        Recall

        The United Arab Emirates is considering military measures to stop Iranian missile and drone attacks on its country.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Real estate
        Russian propaganda
        Brand
        Social network
        War in Ukraine
        National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
        Dubai
        Oleksandr Syrskyi
        United Arab Emirates
        Ukraine
        Iran