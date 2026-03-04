Russia spreads fakes about Ukraine in Dubai amid events in the Middle East - CPD

Russian propaganda continues a coordinated disinformation campaign against Ukraine. To do this, the occupiers use the context of events in the Middle East to spread their narratives, UNN reports with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

In particular, the following propaganda narratives were recorded:

19 Ukrainians were detained in Dubai, who allegedly engaged in looting after missile strikes. As noted by the CPD, this disinformation is spread under the guise of a Euronews TV channel story. However, in reality, no such material exists on the official resources of the UAE media - the country's authorities also do not confirm these reports;

Then the propagandists spread a quote allegedly from the Ukrainian ambassador to the UAE that "Iran's strikes on Dubai are an act of aggression against Ukraine," because the city "historically has the largest community of Ukrainian women abroad." In fact, no such words existed;

Russian propagandists also spread the narrative that as a result of a missile strike in Dubai, the estate of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, worth $7 million, was destroyed. This narrative was also spread under the guise of a Euronews TV channel story, but in reality, there is no such material on the official platforms of the TV channel.

This is a typical tactic of Russian information operations - fakes are thrown in using falsified materials under the brands of authoritative media or fabricated statements by officials. The activation of such disinformation campaigns usually coincides with important international events. Russian propaganda tries to integrate the Ukrainian context into global news to enhance the emotional effect - noted the CPD.

The United Arab Emirates is considering military measures to stop Iranian missile and drone attacks on its country.