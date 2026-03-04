$43.230.13
Regional elections in Germany under threat of Russian interference - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution warns of increasing risks of Russian interference in state parliamentary elections. German counterintelligence assesses the threat as "extremely serious," predicting large-scale information manipulation.

Regional elections in Germany under threat of Russian interference - Media

Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution warned of increasing risks of Russian interference in state parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to take place throughout 2026, starting on March 8. This was reported by UNN, citing TAZ.

Details

It is noted that German counterintelligence assesses the threat as "extremely serious," predicting large-scale information manipulation aimed at supporting political forces loyal to Moscow.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) indicates that the Kremlin plans to use tactics of discrediting individuals and associations that hold positions contrary to Russia's worldview, particularly those supporting Ukraine.

In addition, attempts may be made to undermine trust in democratic institutions through manipulation of internal security issues, migration, and by casting doubt on the integrity of the electoral process itself. Russia's strategy is aimed at radicalizing public debates and creating an effect of "managed chaos" to weaken European unity regarding sanctions and military aid to Ukraine.

- noted the CCD.

They added that the experience of the disinformation operation code-named Storm-1516 before the 2025 federal elections demonstrated that Russia systematically combines cyberattacks and networks of fake websites to destabilize the situation in the country.

"The increase in hybrid attacks indicates that Moscow perceives interference in electoral processes as a component of its own national security strategy, seeking to impose a favorable model of security architecture on Europe and to undermine public trust in democratic institutions and procedures," the CCD summarized.

Recall

Recently, Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service warned of possible Russian and US interference in the parliamentary elections on March 24, 2026.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Germany