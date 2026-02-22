$43.270.00
Merz's party in Germany plans to restrict teenagers' access to social media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The German CDU/CSU bloc proposes introducing mandatory age verification for teenagers on social media. This is intended to protect their mental health from the negative influence of online platforms.

Merz's party in Germany plans to restrict teenagers' access to social media
Photo: Bloomberg

The German conservative bloc CDU/CSU has put forward an initiative for strict regulation of teenagers' access to popular online platforms to protect their mental health. Politicians propose introducing mandatory age verification to limit the negative impact of social media algorithms on minors. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the proposal of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's party, social networks must introduce effective verification mechanisms that would prevent children younger than a certain age threshold from registering. The CDU emphasizes that modern platforms contribute to the spread of disinformation, cyberbullying, and cause addiction, which requires decisive legislative steps at the state level.

The UK government is introducing strict safety rules for chatbots to protect children from harmful content16.02.26, 03:02 • 4585 views

We can no longer stand by and watch algorithms manipulate the minds of our children unchecked. Protecting young people in the digital space must become as much a priority as safety on the streets

– said the CDU representative for digital policy.

Impact on tech giants and future regulation

The new initiative could force companies like Meta, TikTok, and X to significantly revise their operating rules in the German market. Although critics fear restrictions on digital freedoms, supporters of the bill point to the experience of other countries where similar measures have already helped reduce anxiety levels among teenagers.

The German government plans to thoroughly work out the technical aspects of age verification to ensure a balance between security and user data privacy.

EU to investigate Shein over sale of weapons and child-like sex dolls17.02.26, 15:21 • 3242 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
