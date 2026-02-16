$42.990.00
The UK government is introducing strict safety rules for chatbots to protect children from harmful content

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The UK government is closing a legal loophole that allowed AI developers to avoid responsibility for disseminating illegal material. Now, all chatbot providers must comply with the Online Safety Act.

The UK government is introducing strict safety rules for chatbots to protect children from harmful content

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the elimination of a legal loophole that allowed artificial intelligence developers to avoid responsibility for disseminating illegal materials. From now on, all chatbot providers will be obliged to comply with the Online Safety Act. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The British government will oblige technology companies to independently moderate their bots' responses to prevent the creation of deepfakes or harmful advice. Keir Starmer emphasized that the law must keep pace with technological development, so regulators will have the right to promptly intervene in the operation of services without lengthy waiting for new legislative acts.

The European Commission presented its plan to combat cyberbullying and protect children11.02.26, 16:05 • 2828 views

No platform gets a free pass. Today we are closing loopholes that put children at risk

– Starmer will state during his speech.

Protecting children and combating unacceptable content

The Prime Minister paid special attention to tools like Elon Musk's Grok, which were previously used to create offensive images without the consent of real people. In addition to regulating AI, the authorities are considering the possibility of setting age restrictions for social media registration and banning addictive features, such as endless feed scrolling. The new rules provide for huge fines – up to 10% of the company's global income – or a complete blocking of violating services in the country.

Spain and Greece propose banning social media for children under 1603.02.26, 20:59 • 3645 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Social network
Keir Starmer
Bloomberg L.P.
Elon Musk
Great Britain