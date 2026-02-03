Spain and Greece propose banning social media for children under 16

$42.970.16
06:25 PM
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
Popular news
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy
February 3, 09:06 AM
Second round of talks in Abu Dhabi: Peskov revealed who is part of the Russian delegation
February 3, 10:54 AM
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectations
February 3, 11:58 AM
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group
02:17 PM
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"
02:37 PM
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"
02:37 PM
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group
02:17 PM
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to
February 3, 06:30 AM
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
February 2, 06:38 PM
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite
February 2, 05:09 PM
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage
06:03 PM
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"
04:57 PM
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnastics
02:20 PM
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectations
February 3, 11:58 AM
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is known
February 2, 07:01 PM
Spain and Greece propose banning social media for children under 16

Kyiv • UNN

 164 views

Spain and Greece propose banning teenagers from using social media, following Australia's example. This decision is part of the tightening regulation of social media in Europe.

Spain and Greece propose banning social media for children under 16

On Tuesday, Spain and Greece proposed banning social media for teenagers, as criticism intensifies in Europe against technologies that some experts believe are designed to be addictive and can expose children to harmful content. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his country wants to ban social media for children under 16. Greece is close to announcing a similar ban for children under 15, a source in senior government circles said.

They join countries like the UK and France, which are considering stricter regulation of social media, after Australia in December became the first country to ban access to platforms for children under 16.

Governments and regulators worldwide are assessing the impact of screen time on children's development and mental health.

Our children have found themselves in a space they should never have to navigate alone... We will no longer accept this. We will protect them from the digital Wild West

- Sánchez said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Sánchez stated that his government would develop a law making social media executives personally responsible for the spread of hate speech on their platforms.

Representatives from X, Google (part of Alphabet), TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta have not yet responded to requests for comment on Spain's proposed measures.

Australia's ban "leaves significant gaps that could undermine its goals," including limitations in age verification technology and users migrating to unregulated messaging apps, Snapchat said on Monday.

Spain joins five other European countries that Sánchez called the "Coalition of Digitally Responsible" to coordinate and implement regulation that extends beyond a single state. The first meeting of this group is scheduled for the coming days.

France's ban on social media for teenagers under 15 supported by lawmakers: what's next
27.01.26, 16:49

Sánchez announced that prosecutors would explore ways to investigate possible offenses by Elon Musk's Grok, as well as TikTok and Instagram (Meta).

The proposed ban will be implemented as part of amendments to the existing Digital Protection of Minors Bill, currently under discussion in parliament, a government official said.

About 82% of Spaniards believe that children under 14 should be banned from using social media, according to an Ipsos survey in 30 countries published last August. In comparison, 73% of respondents supported this view in 2024.

Meta closes 550,000 accounts in Australia due to social media ban for children
12.01.26, 02:59

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
