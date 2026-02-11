The European Commission presented its plan to combat cyberbullying and protect children

$43.090.06
01:50 PM • 1836 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 6456 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12383 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22310 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 21320 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 36219 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 36848 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32561 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32219 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25671 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 13394 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 17480 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 13391 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 17292 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 12693 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 1864 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 6116 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 10864 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22325 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 38201 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 3316 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 8316 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 28880 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 30409 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 29542 views
The European Commission presented its plan to combat cyberbullying and protect children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The European Commission presented a plan to combat cyberbullying, which includes the launch of a European application for confidential messages. The plan also provides for strengthening the protection of children online and targeted application of existing EU legislation.

The European Commission has presented a plan to combat cyberbullying, which includes launching a European application for confidential reporting of harassment and strengthening the protection of children online. This was reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

Details

The plan envisages the launch of a pan-European application that will allow children to confidentially report such cases to national helplines, as well as securely store and send evidence. The application is still in the early stages of development.

According to the European Commission, one in six children aged 11 to 15 report being victims of cyberbullying, and one in eight admit to participating in harassment.

Children and adolescents have the right to be safe when they are online. Cyberbullying undermines this right, making them feel hurt, lonely, and humiliated. No child should feel this way.

- said European Commissioner for Technological Sovereignty Henna Virkkunen.

"Building on a common understanding of what cyberbullying is, we call on all Member States to develop consistent national policies on this issue," she added.

Spain and Greece propose banning social media for children under 1603.02.26, 20:59 • 3592 views

The European Commission's action plan also includes the targeted application of existing EU legislation to reduce the scale of cyberbullying, including strengthening the rules under the Digital Services Act.

The European Commission also proposes developing preventive measures, including special programs for teachers.

The EU is trying to protect children from the harmful effects of social media in many ways: from exploring the possibility of introducing a block-wide ban for teenagers, working on a new age verification tool, to combating "addictive" features in applications.

Last week, the European Commission concluded that TikTok's addictive design violates the European Digital Services Act (DSA) and does not provide adequate user protection.

EU lawmakers demand TikTok investigation over alleged censorship of "Epstein files" - Politico04.02.26, 18:22 • 3526 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Social network
Loneliness
TikTok
European Commission
European Union