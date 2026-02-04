$43.190.22
EU lawmakers demand TikTok investigation over alleged censorship of "Epstein files" - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

32 European lawmakers have appealed to the European Commission, demanding an investigation into TikTok over allegations of content censorship, particularly concerning the "Epstein files." Users report technical issues and reduced post reach following changes in the platform's ownership.

EU lawmakers demand TikTok investigation over alleged censorship of "Epstein files" - Politico

European lawmakers from three center-left parties stated on Wednesday that the EU should investigate TikTok due to accusations of censorship in favor of right-wing forces. Politico reports this, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, one of TikTok's new owners in late January was Donald Trump's ally, Larry Ellison of Oracle. Reportedly, users claim that after the change of ownership, the platform began to censor sensitive topics in favor of the president and his political camp, including restricting posts about "Epstein files" and protests against American border agents in Minnesota.

TikTok stated that some users may have experienced disruptions due to technical issues.

On Wednesday, a group of 32 lawmakers appealed to the European Commission, which is responsible for overseeing compliance with EU rules for online platforms, asking it to launch a new investigation into TikTok to check whether it "creates a systemic risk" to freedom of expression and civic discourse.

Users reported problems with video uploads, reduced reach, and unusually low views of content mentioning the words Epstein, ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), and Minnesota.

- MEPs noted.

Some of the signatories also stated that they could personally confirm similar cases — glitches and "frozen" videos — in Berlin and Brussels.

Poland to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's possible ties to Russian special services03.02.26, 19:08 • 3846 views

A TikTok spokesperson stated that the platform has no rules prohibiting "the use of the name 'Epstein' in private messages," and the problem some users encountered was technical — "one of our security systems reacted incorrectly in isolated cases."

TikTok is already under investigation for possible violation of systemic risk obligations under the EU Digital Services Act.

Among the 32 signatories are mainly MEPs from the Greens, as well as representatives of the Left and Socialists and Democrats parties.

Addition

In late January, the platform reached an agreement with a group of investors, including Oracle and Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX, ending a years-long dispute over ownership of TikTok's U.S. operations.

"TikTok is extremely cooperative" within the DSA investigation and "has taken a number of measures to comply with the legislation," said European Commission spokesman Thomas Renier, adding that this "shows: when there is a desire to interact with the Commission, we gladly make contact."

Trump called to forget about "Epstein files": did not comment on survivors' complaints04.02.26, 09:46 • 3042 views

Olga Rozgon

