Trump called to forget about "Epstein files": did not comment on survivors' complaints

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that it was time for Americans to forget about the "Epstein files," while refusing to answer questions about victims' complaints, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"I think it's really time for the country to move on to something else," Trump said from the Oval Office.

"Now that nothing has come out about me, other than that it was a conspiracy against me, literally, by Epstein and other people, I think it's time for the country, perhaps, to move on to something else," he noted.

When a CNN reporter asked Trump about the concerns of Epstein survivors regarding the extent of redactions in documents released by the US Department of Justice, "Trump declined to comment on their complaints," the publication writes.

The US President, it is noted, "also brushed off revelations about the mention of allies such as Elon Musk and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the documents."

"I'm sure they're all right," Trump said. "Otherwise, it would have been front-page news."

