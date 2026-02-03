Polish authorities will launch an investigation into the possible links of the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with Russian intelligence, as well as the potential impact of this case on Poland's security. This was stated by the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Reuters writes, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, a special group will be created to check the possible consequences of Epstein's activities for Poland, particularly in the context of the alleged involvement of Russian special services.

Tusk noted that new materials released by the US Department of Justice contain millions of internal documents revealing Epstein's connections with influential figures in politics, finance, business, and science both before and after his conviction in 2008.

The Prime Minister emphasized that an increasing number of publications in the world media indicate the possibility of coordination of this scandal by Russian special services.

More and more facts and comments in the world press link this unprecedented pedophile scandal with the possible involvement of Russian intelligence. If this is confirmed, it is a serious threat to the security of the Polish state - Tusk said.

He also suggested that in such a case, the Russian side could have obtained compromising materials on many current world leaders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia did not provide an official response to these statements at the time of publication. The Russian embassy in Warsaw also did not comment on the situation.

At the same time, earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the published Epstein files allegedly demonstrate "the hypocrisy of Western elites."

Recall

The US Department of Justice published millions of pages of documents from the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's case, detailing his connections with influential figures, including Steve Bannon and Elon Musk. These files caused political resonance and led to the resignations of high-ranking officials in various countries.