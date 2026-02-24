Russia has done everything to make mobilization toxic for Ukrainians - Zelenskyy

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 14470 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 13943 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 13622 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 14423 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 14334 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 21366 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 39932 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30608 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 30187 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 23721 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.1m/s
77%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - BloombergFebruary 24, 01:47 AM • 20054 views
Odesa region restores electricity supply after Russian attacks: 18,000 subscribers remain without powerFebruary 24, 02:21 AM • 10177 views
Volunteer injured by FPV drone attack in Kupyansk district during local evacuation: prosecutor's office launched investigationPhotoFebruary 24, 02:58 AM • 5226 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhoto07:05 AM • 17484 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 10302 views
Publications
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 14470 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 39744 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 59801 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 63150 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 155986 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 21680 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 19523 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 20312 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 38667 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 73022 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Heating

Russia has done everything to make mobilization toxic for Ukrainians - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1412 views

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated that Russia has made mobilization toxic and instructed the Ministry of Defense to seek technological approaches.

Russia has done everything to make mobilization toxic for Ukrainians - Zelenskyy

The issue of fair mobilization in Ukraine is complex, as the Russian Federation has done everything to make this word as toxic as possible among Ukrainians. At the same time, there are indeed many problems with the TCC. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Tagesschau, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state noted that there is disinformation created by artificial intelligence and other means. At the same time, he instructed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to find technological approaches, make training more basic and effective, support soldiers, and use technology where possible.

The issue of fair mobilization is complex. The Russians have done everything to make this word as toxic as possible. And, of course, there are many problems with recruitment centers (meaning TCCs - ed.). There have been different results. People understand this, but there is also a lot of disinformation, including through artificial intelligence and other means. This is done deliberately to create the impression that Ukraine is forcibly mobilizing everyone, although this is not true.

- stated the President of Ukraine.

Additionally

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov reported that 90% of deferrals have been automatically extended through "Reserve+" without additional actions. According to him, work on a comprehensive mobilization reform is ongoing.

Recall

The Third Appellate Administrative Court ruled that TCC employees do not have the right to detain citizens and forcibly bring them to the centers. Only the police can do this in case a person is wanted.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
AI (artificial intelligence)
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Mykhailo Fedorov
Financial Times
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine