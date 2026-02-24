The issue of fair mobilization in Ukraine is complex, as the Russian Federation has done everything to make this word as toxic as possible among Ukrainians. At the same time, there are indeed many problems with the TCC. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Tagesschau, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state noted that there is disinformation created by artificial intelligence and other means. At the same time, he instructed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to find technological approaches, make training more basic and effective, support soldiers, and use technology where possible.

The issue of fair mobilization is complex. The Russians have done everything to make this word as toxic as possible. And, of course, there are many problems with recruitment centers (meaning TCCs - ed.). There have been different results. People understand this, but there is also a lot of disinformation, including through artificial intelligence and other means. This is done deliberately to create the impression that Ukraine is forcibly mobilizing everyone, although this is not true. - stated the President of Ukraine.

Additionally

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov reported that 90% of deferrals have been automatically extended through "Reserve+" without additional actions. According to him, work on a comprehensive mobilization reform is ongoing.

Recall

The Third Appellate Administrative Court ruled that TCC employees do not have the right to detain citizens and forcibly bring them to the centers. Only the police can do this in case a person is wanted.