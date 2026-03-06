OpenAI introduced a new GPT-5.4 model for ChatGPT, API, and Codex

$43.810.09
09:57 AM • 3324 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 7164 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 8572 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 9956 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 18077 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 31741 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 34472 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 70492 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 119375 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 56031 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Popular news
Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young peopleMarch 6, 01:00 AM • 15019 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 14363 views
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missionsPhotoMarch 6, 04:00 AM • 9108 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhotoMarch 6, 04:18 AM • 11335 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strike04:50 AM • 14540 views
Publications
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 5484 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 35470 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 66445 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 79245 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 87123 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 14398 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 16162 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 18653 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 39906 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 46388 views
OpenAI introduced a new GPT-5.4 model for ChatGPT, API, and Codex

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

OpenAI has introduced a new artificial intelligence model, GPT-5.4, available in ChatGPT, API, and Codex. It is the most powerful and efficient for professional work.

OpenAI introduced a new GPT-5.4 model for ChatGPT, API, and Codex

OpenAI has announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence model, GPT-5.4. It has become the most powerful and efficient advanced model for professional work and is available in ChatGPT, API, and Codex. This is reported by UNN with reference to OpenAI.

Details

Today we are releasing GPT‑5.4 in ChatGPT (as GPT‑5.4 Thinking), API, and Codex. This is our most powerful and efficient advanced model for professional work. We are also releasing GPT‑5.4 Pro in ChatGPT and API for those who want maximum performance on complex tasks.

- the post says.

According to the company, GPT-5.4 combines the latest advances in reasoning, programming, and agentic workflows into a single model. It leverages the coding capabilities of GPT-5.3-Codex and improves performance across various tools and software environments.

The model can work with spreadsheets, presentations, and documents. According to the developers, this allows for more accurate and efficient execution of complex professional tasks.

In ChatGPT, the new GPT-5.4 Thinking version can show a preliminary plan of its actions. This allows users to adjust the direction of the response while the model is working and get a result that better meets their needs.

The model also improves deep web research, especially for highly specialized queries, and better maintains context in complex issues that require longer analysis.

In Codex and API, GPT-5.4 has gained the ability to use a computer, allowing agents to control computers and perform complex workflows across various applications. The model supports up to 1 million tokens of context, enabling it to plan, execute, and verify long-term tasks.

Recall

OpenAI recalled the GPT-4o update due to the chatbot's excessive friendliness. The company promises to fix this as soon as possible to avoid awkward and stressful situations for users.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
OpenAI
ChatGPT