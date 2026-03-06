$43.810.09
Hungary claims to have already "expelled" seven Ukrainians detained with armored vehicles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Seven Ukrainian citizens, detained in Hungary with armored vehicles transporting $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold, have reportedly already been deported. Ukraine demands explanations from Hungary regarding the detention and release of its citizens.

Hungary claims to have already "expelled" seven Ukrainians detained with armored vehicles

Hungary announced that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with armored cash-in-transit vehicles carrying money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, UNN reports with reference to Index.

Details

"Based on the investigation conducted by the National Tax and Customs Administration of Hungary, information about seven detained Ukrainian citizens was established," the statement said.

"In view of this, they were deported from Hungary on Friday," the statement noted.

The National Tax and Customs Administration on Thursday arrested seven Ukrainian citizens and two armored cash-in-transit vehicles that were transporting a total of 40 million dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold from Austria to Ukraine, the country's tax service reported.

"The government demands an immediate answer and explanation from Ukraine regarding cash deliveries to Hungary," the statement said, quoting Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who questioned what kind of money it was.

Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case06.03.26, 11:52 • 5206 views

Context

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two cash-in-transit vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian security forces in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement regarding the seizure of Oschadbank's cash-in-transit vehicles and the illegal detention of cash collection crew members in Hungary, stating that it "demands from the Hungarian authorities the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and an official explanation for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the cash-in-transit vehicles and the corresponding cargo."

As of the morning of March 6, Hungary had still not granted Ukrainian consuls access to the seven citizens captured in Budapest. Ukraine demands their immediate release and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi sent a team to Budapest to clarify the situation with the captured cash-in-transit crews and Oschadbank vehicles. Ukraine demanded from Hungary the release of its citizens and explanations regarding the detention.

Julia Shramko

