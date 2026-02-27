Ex-PM of Britain Sunak becomes Zelenskyy's advisor on Ukraine's economic recovery - media

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will become an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He will advise Ukraine on economic recovery. This is reported by the Independent, writes UNN.

According to the publication, the former prime minister took up the position of advisor to the International Advisory Council for Economic Renewal under the President of Ukraine. This position is unpaid.

Sunak himself stated that it "was an honor" for him to support Ukraine when he was prime minister. He noted that he highly appreciates Zelenskyy's leadership over the Ukrainian people.

The West needs a strong Ukraine, and a strong Ukraine needs a strong economy... So I am pleased to join the international group advising President Zelenskyy on economic reconstruction. I am confident that Ukraine can become one of Europe's most dynamic economies. - he said.

The publication writes that Sunak participated in the first meeting of the Council on February 27. In addition to him, World Bank President Ajay Banga and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development President Odile Renaud-Basso, and representatives of Siemens, BlackRock, Citigroup, and ArcelorMittal were present.

At the same time, Sunak remains a member of the British Parliament for Richmond and Northallerton and a consultant for Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, and artificial intelligence developer Anthropic.

On January 5, 2026, Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland, former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, as an external advisor on economic development. She has significant experience in attracting investments and carrying out economic transformations.