ISS published footage of space sunrises and sunsets in early 2026

Representatives of the International Space Station shared a series of unique images on their official X social media page. The photographs capture moments of sunrise and sunset, taken from aboard the orbital laboratory in the first days of 2026. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Due to the peculiarities of its trajectory, the station is constantly in dynamic lighting. This allows the crew to observe astronomical phenomena much more often than Earth's inhabitants.

The International Space Station orbits daily, experiencing 16 sunrises and sunsets. Check out incredible photos of past sunrises and sunsets from the orbital laboratory in early 2026 – the message states.

Hubble Telescope captures giant sandwich-shaped protoplanetary disk