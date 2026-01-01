ISS published footage of space sunrises and sunsets in early 2026

$42.350.03
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 19952 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 20088 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 19576 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 101952 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 109914 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 41347 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 39151 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 34426 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27797 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-Lago
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shown
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 101942 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Ankara
Turkey
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together
ISS published footage of space sunrises and sunsets in early 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The International Space Station has published unique images of sunrises and sunsets taken from aboard the orbital laboratory in early 2026. The ISS crew observes 16 such phenomena daily due to the peculiarities of the station's trajectory.

ISS published footage of space sunrises and sunsets in early 2026

Representatives of the International Space Station shared a series of unique images on their official X social media page. The photographs capture moments of sunrise and sunset, taken from aboard the orbital laboratory in the first days of 2026. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Due to the peculiarities of its trajectory, the station is constantly in dynamic lighting. This allows the crew to observe astronomical phenomena much more often than Earth's inhabitants.

The International Space Station orbits daily, experiencing 16 sunrises and sunsets. Check out incredible photos of past sunrises and sunsets from the orbital laboratory in early 2026 

– the message states.

Hubble Telescope captures giant sandwich-shaped protoplanetary disk

Stepan Haftko

