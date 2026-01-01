ISS published footage of space sunrises and sunsets in early 2026
The International Space Station has published unique images of sunrises and sunsets taken from aboard the orbital laboratory in early 2026. The ISS crew observes 16 such phenomena daily due to the peculiarities of the station's trajectory.
Representatives of the International Space Station shared a series of unique images on their official X social media page. The photographs capture moments of sunrise and sunset, taken from aboard the orbital laboratory in the first days of 2026. This is reported by UNN.
Due to the peculiarities of its trajectory, the station is constantly in dynamic lighting. This allows the crew to observe astronomical phenomena much more often than Earth's inhabitants.
The International Space Station orbits daily, experiencing 16 sunrises and sunsets. Check out incredible photos of past sunrises and sunsets from the orbital laboratory in early 2026
