The boom in the luxury real estate market in Dubai has reached a new record: sales have increased by 5.7%

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
09:55 AM • 18722 views

08:27 AM • 45132 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

07:51 AM • 81175 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 78960 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

April 21, 02:32 PM • 192621 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 96226 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

April 21, 01:37 PM • 79478 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

April 21, 01:18 PM • 66945 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

April 21, 01:11 PM • 41531 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

April 21, 12:22 PM • 32517 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Publications
Exclusives
Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

April 22, 05:22 AM • 56309 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 51988 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 29146 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 38876 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 40124 views
Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 2830 views

07:51 AM • 81188 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 93027 views

April 21, 02:32 PM • 192633 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 79871 views
Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mikhail Fedorov

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Kharkiv

United States

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 14796 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 14355 views

07:54 AM • 40269 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 38100 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 41026 views
Telegram

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Cybertruck

Shahed-136

The boom in the luxury real estate market in Dubai has reached a new record: sales have increased by 5.7%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

In the first quarter of 2025, 111 luxury homes worth $1.9 billion were sold in Dubai. Analysts fear that global instability may affect the market.

The boom in the luxury real estate market in Dubai has reached a new record: sales have increased by 5.7%

The boom in the luxury real estate market in Dubai continued in the first quarter of this year, and wealthy buyers again became leaders in the purchase of homes worth over $10 million, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to research company Knight Frank, in the first three months of 2025, 111 houses with a total value of $1.9 billion were sold, which is 5.7% more than in the same period last year. According to the broker, 12 houses worth $25 million or more were sold in the first quarter.

The jump in sales shows that Dubai's real estate market continued to grow in the months leading up to the global turmoil in April after US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of global tariffs.

Analysts warn that Dubai's real estate sector now faces greater risks in the future. Wealthy individuals from around the world may retreat amid market uncertainty. A fall in oil prices could also lead to a slowdown in the economies of the Gulf countries.

The figures for the first quarter reflect "the continued appetite from global UHNWIs looking for unique trophy homes," said Faisal Durrani, Head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank. Nevertheless, Durrani said that there is a risk that recent turmoil in global assets will affect real estate in Dubai.

"It's too early to say, but one of the things we need to keep an eye on is sentiment," Durrani said. "There is always a risk of "infection", negative sentiments that cannot be controlled from within."

Demand for real estate in Dubai has risen sharply since 2020, amid government measures to combat the pandemic and its liberal visa policy, which have attracted many foreign buyers. The emirate's luxury real estate segment, including waterfront villas on artificial palm-shaped islands, has benefited from an influx of wealthy expats.

In the first quarter, the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah remained one of the most popular places, with 34 deals for houses worth more than $10 million totaling $562.8 million, according to Knight Frank. Last year, the number of luxury home offers fell sharply, with the number of properties worth more than 50 million dirhams put up for sale falling by 48%.

Durrani said that in the future, another area of concern is the impact of duties on supply chains of raw materials used in construction.

"What is the potential impact, if any, on planned deliveries? Will we be able to achieve these goals or will this make deliveries difficult, which is not necessarily bad anyway?" he said.

Rental rates in New York are soaring amid Trump's tariffs: housing prices have jumped by an average of 10%10.04.2025, 16:23 • 10226 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldReal Estate
Dubai
Donald Trump
New York City
