Zuckerberg invests hundreds of billions in superintelligence: Meta to build city-sized data centers

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 07:52 PM • 14859 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 06:23 PM • 31639 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 41526 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 48571 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 44405 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 36180 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 32511 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 55106 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 51337 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23997 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.3m/s
59%
747mm
Popular news
Fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia due to a Russian attack - OBAJuly 14, 07:27 PM • 6652 views
EU's top diplomat called Trump's 50-day ultimatum to Russia "a very long term"July 14, 07:41 PM • 8660 views
Satellite images showed Russia building five secret nuclear bases12:44 AM • 5636 views
Russia intensifies pressure on residents of occupied territories - ISW02:12 AM • 11439 views
Senate to pause bill on sanctions against Russia02:31 AM • 10517 views
Publications
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 41412 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 55106 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 51337 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 73562 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 291254 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 46684 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 51342 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 47738 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 133084 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 95682 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Zuckerberg invests hundreds of billions in superintelligence: Meta to build city-sized data centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta's plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in creating superintelligence, funding it with advertising revenue. The company is building large-scale data centers, including a facility in Louisiana, and actively hiring leading AI specialists.

Zuckerberg invests hundreds of billions in superintelligence: Meta to build city-sized data centers

American billionaire, programmer, and entrepreneur, founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that he plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in creating superintelligence to outpace competitors in the technological race. This was reported by Bloomberg, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company's ambitious plans to build a large network of powerful data centers that will support the development of high-tech artificial intelligence.

According to the publication, the first of these facilities, named Prometheus, is planned to be launched in 2026.

According to Zuckerberg, the company is ready to spend "hundreds of billions of dollars" to achieve an ambitious goal – the creation of superintelligence capable of performing tasks at or even better than human level.

Meta announces smart glasses co-developed with Oakley - ZM20.06.25, 21:11 • 5256 views

The source of funding will be Meta's revenues from its core business – advertising on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger platforms.

To realize its plans, Meta is actively hiring the best AI specialists.

For example, Scale AI co-founder Alexandr Wang joined the team as Chief AI Officer. The company also attracted former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, AI startup founder Daniel Gross, and Ruomin Pang from Apple, who was persuaded to join Meta with a compensation package of over $200 million.

Mark Zuckerberg wants AI to do half of Meta's coding by 202630.04.25, 08:30 • 4702 views

Zuckerberg emphasizes that the new data centers will be multi-gigawatt and will reach the scale of entire cities. The largest facility is being built in Louisiana and is already being compared to Manhattan. Such a scale is explained by the needs of future artificial intelligence systems, which require enormous computing power.

It should be noted that following this news, Meta shares rose by less than 1% and exceeded $723 per share, and their value has already increased by 23% since the beginning of the year.

Recall

Meta is launching a project to create superintelligence, attracting the best developers and investing billions. The company aims to outpace competitors in the AI race.

Hackers breached McDonald's AI bot using password 12345611.07.25, 23:06 • 7597 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
Louisiana
Mark Zuckerberg
Bloomberg News
Manhattan
Apple Inc.
Facebook
Instagram
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9