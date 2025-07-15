Zuckerberg invests hundreds of billions in superintelligence: Meta to build city-sized data centers

American billionaire, programmer, and entrepreneur, founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that he plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in creating superintelligence to outpace competitors in the technological race. This was reported by Bloomberg, as conveyed by UNN.

It is noted that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company's ambitious plans to build a large network of powerful data centers that will support the development of high-tech artificial intelligence.

According to the publication, the first of these facilities, named Prometheus, is planned to be launched in 2026.

According to Zuckerberg, the company is ready to spend "hundreds of billions of dollars" to achieve an ambitious goal – the creation of superintelligence capable of performing tasks at or even better than human level.

The source of funding will be Meta's revenues from its core business – advertising on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger platforms.

To realize its plans, Meta is actively hiring the best AI specialists.

For example, Scale AI co-founder Alexandr Wang joined the team as Chief AI Officer. The company also attracted former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, AI startup founder Daniel Gross, and Ruomin Pang from Apple, who was persuaded to join Meta with a compensation package of over $200 million.

Zuckerberg emphasizes that the new data centers will be multi-gigawatt and will reach the scale of entire cities. The largest facility is being built in Louisiana and is already being compared to Manhattan. Such a scale is explained by the needs of future artificial intelligence systems, which require enormous computing power.

It should be noted that following this news, Meta shares rose by less than 1% and exceeded $723 per share, and their value has already increased by 23% since the beginning of the year.

