Mark Zuckerberg wants AI to do half of Meta's coding by 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Mark Zuckerberg stated that as early as next year, half of the development at Meta may be done by AI. At Microsoft, this figure is already 20-30%.

Mark Zuckerberg wants AI to do half of Meta's coding by 2026

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that as early as next year, half of the development in the company may be done by AI, not people. This is reported by Mashable, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, at LlamaCon, Meta's first conference for AI developers, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discussed how much of the code for their products is written using AI.

In particular, during the closing speech at LlamaCon, Zuckerberg asked Nadella how much of Microsoft's code is currently written using AI. 

Maybe 20% to 30% of the code that is in our repositories today, and some of our projects are probably written using software (AI,-ed.)

- Nadella answered.

OpenAI presented GPT-4.1: improved coding and understanding of context15.04.25, 09:40 • 4744 views

However, Zuckerberg himself, to a similar question, assessed Meta's near future even more. Zuckerberg said that he doesn't have current figures off the top of his head, but noted that "our bet is roughly this: next year... maybe half of the development will be done by AI, not people, and it will grow from there." However, it is not entirely clear whether Zuckerberg meant specifically Llama or Meta in general.

At the same time, such an assessment is significant for a technology that still seems very young to the general public. However, in the world of technology, the impressive coding capabilities of AI models are actively used to generate new code for the same AI models.

For example, according to reports, Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently said that AI generates about a quarter of the company's code (according to Engadget). AI is usually used to increase the productivity of human programmers, although sometimes dramatically, but not to completely replace people.

Later, when the conversation turned to agent systems that automate most of their business, Zuckerberg predicted that "every engineer will effectively become something like a technical director," each with "their own little army of agents they work with."

Meta is introducing new measures to detect teenagers on Instagram and apply safety measures21.04.25, 18:40 • 7029 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
