Meta is introducing new measures to detect teenagers on Instagram and apply safety measures
Kyiv • UNN
Meta is introducing AI in Instagram to detect the true age of teenagers, even if they specify otherwise. The technology analyzes indirect signals, such as birthday greetings, and is being tested in the US.
Meta has started rolling out a new artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that can identify teenage profiles on Instagram, even if users claim they are adults.
UNN reports with reference to The Verge.
Meta is expanding the use of artificial intelligence to detect the age of teenagers.
The artificial intelligence technology, currently being tested in the US, analyzes indirect signals to predict a user's real age.
Thus, verifications should be carried out, for example, by analyzing birthday greeting messages, as well as hints from other users.
Reference
Instagram announced the use of AI for age determination in 2024; the system looked for signals that users were younger than 18, for example, if messages from friends said "happy 16th birthday."
Google is teaching AI to speak the language of dolphins15.04.25, 19:52 • 10082 views
On Instagram, more restrictive settings apply to teen accounts:
- by default, they are private,
- strangers cannot send messages,
- Instagram also limits the type of content teenagers see.
In 2024, Instagram changed the settings for all teenagers on the platform so that safety features were automatically enabled.
The antitrust process against Meta starts in the USA: it may force Zuckerberg to sell Instagram14.04.25, 08:57 • 4456 views