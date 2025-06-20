$41.690.06
Meta announces smart glasses co-developed with Oakley - ZM

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Meta, in collaboration with Oakley, announced a limited edition model of Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses for $499, available for pre-order from July 11. Targeted at athletes, these glasses feature an improved 3K camera, up to 8 hours of battery life, and IPX4 water resistance.

Meta announces smart glasses co-developed with Oakley - ZM

Meta company announces its next pair of smart glasses with manufacturer Oakley. The limited edition Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced "hou-shtoun") model costs $499 and is available for pre-order from July 11. Other Oakley models with Meta technology will be available starting from $399 later this summer, UNN reports with reference to The Verge.

Details

Like the existing Meta Ray-Ban glasses, the Oakley model is equipped with a front camera, as well as open speakers and microphones built into the frame. Once paired with a smartphone, the glasses can be used to listen to music or podcasts, make phone calls, or chat using Meta's artificial intelligence. Using the built-in camera and microphones, Meta's AI can also answer questions about what someone sees and even translate different languages.

Given Oakley's design, Meta positions these new glasses as athlete-oriented. They have an IPX4 water resistance rating and offer twice the battery life of Meta Ray-Ban, providing 8 hours of use, as well as a charging case that can power them for up to 48 hours. The built-in camera now records video in 3K, compared to 1080p in Meta Ray-Ban.

The new line is presented in five combinations of Oakley frames and lenses, all of which are compatible with prescription glasses for an additional fee. Frame colors include: gray, black, brown smoke, and clear, with several lens options, including transitionals.

The $499 limited-edition model, available for order from July 11, features gold accents and gold Oakley PRIZM lenses. The glasses will be sold in the USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark.

Meta recently signed a multi-year deal with EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban, Oakley, and other eyewear brands. To date, over two million pairs of Meta Ray-Ban glasses have been sold, and EssilorLuxottica recently announced plans to sell 10 million smart glasses annually with Meta by 2026.

"This is our first step into the productivity category. There's much more to come," says Alex Himel, head of Meta's wearables division.

Addition

Meta is launching a project to create superintelligence, attracting the best developers and investing billions. The company aims to outpace competitors in the AI race.

Pavlo Zinchenko

