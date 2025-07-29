Shooting in downtown New York: 5 victims, shooter identified

In the USA, police identified the man who entered an office building in downtown Manhattan in New York and opened fire with a rifle, killing four people and wounding one more. He was identified as Shane Devon Tamura. This was reported by UNN with reference to AP and ABC News.

Details

As AP writes, on Monday, a man broke into an office tower in Manhattan, firing a rifle, killing four people, including a New York police officer, and wounding a fifth, before committing suicide.

The shooting occurred in a skyscraper that houses the headquarters of the NFL and Blackstone, one of the world's largest investment firms, as well as other tenants.

According to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the shooter, whom authorities identified as Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, had a "documented history of mental illness," but his motive is still unknown.

"We are working to understand why he chose this particular location," Tisch said.

The attack occurred at the end of the workday in the same part of Manhattan where the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot dead near a hotel late last year.

Tisch said surveillance video showed the man exiting a parked BMW shortly before 6:30 p.m. local time, armed with an M4 rifle, and then heading across the plaza to the building. He then began firing, killing a police officer who worked in corporate security, and then wounding a woman who tried to hide, firing into the lobby.

She said the man then approached the elevator bank and shot a security guard at the security desk, and also shot another man in the lobby.

Tisch also said the man took the elevator to the offices of Rudin Management on the 33rd floor, which owned the building, and shot one person on that floor. The man then shot himself. The building at 345 Park Avenue also houses the offices of the financial company KPMG.

What is known about the shooter

As ABC News writes, 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura recently lived in Las Vegas, where the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued him a concealed carry permit. The Nevada Private Investigator's Licensing Board previously issued him a work card, which has since expired, according to documents reviewed by ABC News. His last known address was in a gated community in Las Vegas.

He graduated from high school in the Los Angeles area, where he was a competitive football player, according to a school official who spoke to ABC News. Caleb Clark, a former classmate of Tamura's at Santa Clarita High School, called him "quirky" and did not recall him having mental health issues. Tamura played running back for the Granada Hills Charter team.

Addition

In downtown Manhattan, a man opened fire and then committed suicide.