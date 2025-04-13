Harvey Weinstein to stand trial again in New York on rape charges

This week in New York, the retrial of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein — one of the most high-profile figures of the #MeToo era — begins.

This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape, but acquitted on three other counts, including the most serious charge of sexual assault.

Weinstein has already been convicted of sexual assault in Los Angeles and continues to insist on his innocence. This time, the statements of three women, including one new accuser who claims that in 2006 Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex in a hotel in Manhattan, will be submitted to the jury.

The new trial resembles a "remake" of the first case, but with a different procedural approach. The prosecution plans to use expert testimony on the psychological effects of rape, while the defense is trying to distance itself from the previous trial, which was overturned. The court also banned calling the accusers "victims" — they are now referred to as "complaining witnesses."

Weinstein himself is in a pre-trial detention center on Rikers Island and complains of serious health problems. In January, he even asked to move the hearing to an earlier date, fearing that he would not live to see the spring. Weinstein has always claimed that any sexual contact with his accusers was consensual, and this is likely to be the basis of his new defense again.

"Euphoria" star Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS

You may not like Harvey Weinstein. To you, he may be a scumbag. He may try to cheat women, flirt and cheat, just be a boor, but that's not a crime - Herman Waltz, criminal defense attorney and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

The retrial comes after the 2021 overturning of the conviction of another well-known man of the #MeToo era, comedian Bill Cosby, accused of serial sexual assault.

It also comes amid a high-profile criminal case of human trafficking and prostitution against Sean "Puffy" Combs, which is scheduled to begin in May.

Last week, Weinstein was back in the public eye, expressing his opinion on another civil lawsuit between actress Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni. He claimed that Baldoni was fabricated by the New York Times, as, he said, was the case with publications about allegations of sexual assault against them.

Sexual harassment in the French entertainment industry: new investigation data

They did the same: they chose what suited their story and ignored critical context and facts that could call her story into question - Weinstein told TMZ.

However, in response, the Times pointed to a letter of apology that Weinstein wrote after the publication of his story, in which he spoke of his "regret" and "remorse" for his behavior towards women.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that 72-year-old imprisoned film producer Harvey Weinstein was taken to a New York hospital for emergency heart surgery. He complained of chest pains and needed fluid removed from his heart and lungs.

Thousands of French people took to the streets in 30 cities in support of 72-year-old Gisele Pelicot, who was drugged for years by her husband for rape.

"I was always told that I have a Russian nature": Gérard Depardieu denies allegations of sexual violence