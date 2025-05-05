Sean Combs' Human Trafficking Trial Begins With Jury Selection - Reuters

The trial against American hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is accused of conspiracy to commit racketeering, sex trafficking and transporting people for prostitution, has begun with jury selection. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Combs will be transported across the East River by US Marshals to federal court in Lower Manhattan on Monday and is due to arrive in the courtroom of US District Judge Arun Subramanian. There, the judge is expected to begin questioning potential jurors one by one, trying to form a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates who can be fair and impartial despite the active media coverage of the case.

According to reports, hundreds of potential jurors have already filled out questionnaires about their bias in the case. According to Reuters, prosecutors say Combs used his business empire to coerce women into participating in multi-day drug-fueled sex shows with male sex workers, which the mogul called "Freak Offs."

Combs' lawyers and prosecutors from the Manhattan prosecutor's office have agreed that about 150 people can begin personal questioning by the judge.

At a hearing on May 1, Subramanian said the goal would be to select 45 potential jurors, and then lawyers for both sides would have the opportunity to remove jurors without giving a reason, which is known as peremptory challenges.

Jurors will be anonymous, which is often the case in high-profile trials where jurors may face threats or harassment.

The preliminary hearing is expected to be completed by the end of the week, with opening statements scheduled for May 12.

During the two-month trial, Combs' lawyers are expected to argue that the sexual activity described by prosecutors was voluntary and will attempt to undermine the credibility of four alleged victims who are expected to testify against him.

